FC Cincinnati Head North for Visit with Minnesota United FC

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati earned a hard-fought point on Saturday night against Columbus Crew; while the players made clear, they wouldn't celebrate, Pat Noonan said they had to be happy with given the performances and circumstances of the game. Now, with that in the past and a playoff spot clinched because of it, FC Cincinnati go forward looking to find their rhythm.

"We have to accept that (Saturday) is a good point. Of course we want to win the game, but based on how it played out, we should be happy with that and move on quickly to Minnesota," Noonan said Monday from Mercy Health Training Center. "For this group, we are trying to find our rhythm with having so many challenges - I would say good challenges - to finding consistency. It just hasn't happened for a variety of reasons, and I don't think that's a recipe for success over the next couple months. So we have to find consistency in our personnel and guys need to be playing their best right now if we want to have a good run at it."

The Orange and Blue clinched their third playoff spot in as many years with the draw on Saturday, but there is still work to be done in the final six games of the season. The race atop the Eastern Conference is tight, and playoff seeding could come down to the final day. With home-field advantage and spots in the Concacaf Champions Cup still up for grabs, there is little room for error in results while trying to sort out that rhythm.

"I think it's good that we have to feel a little bit more pressure to try to secure a top spot," Noonan added. "We should just recognize that results at this stage, and finding your form is going to be so important going into the playoffs. The reality is if we don't win games, we know we're a playoff team, but winning games to be confident, winning games to have a higher seed, to be playing at home, all these things are important."

Wednesday's matchup in Minnesota will be the final road match against a Western Conference opponent this season. FCC is 2-0-0 when playing away to West teams, defeating San Jose Earthquakes and FC Dallas. FC Cincinnati also have won a league-best nine games on the road this season, and should FCC win out in their final four road matches (Minnesota, Nashville, NYCFC and Philadelphia), they would set a league record for most road matches won and most points earned on the road in MLS history.

FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United FC - Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Allianz Field

HOW TO WATCH

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

TV Talent (English, Apple): Tyler Terens (PxP), Kyndra de St. Aubin (Analyst)

TV Talent (Spanish, Apple): Alejandro Figueredo (PXP), Jamie Macias (Analysis)

Radio (English): ESPN 1530

Radio (Spanish): La Mega 97.7 FM

Radio Talent (English): Tom Gelehrter (PXP), Kevin McCloskey (Analyst)

Radio Talent: (Spanish): Gustavo Luques (PXP), José Romero (Analyst)

Be sure to follow @FCCincinnati on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates from the game.

About Minnesota United FC

FC Cincinnati have not met up with Minnesota United FC for a long while, but at one point matchups with the Loons were the most common Western Conference opponent early in the clubs MLS history. This will be the fifth time the two clubs have faced off, but the first since 2021 when FCC traveled to Minnesota and came away with a stoppage time 1-0 victory. Minnesota has not been back to TQL Stadium since.

The win in Minnesota in 2021 was the first of the four previous visits after going 0-3-0 in the first three matchups. In the clubs inaugural MLS season, Minnesota United handed FCC the clubs worst ever loss in a 7-1 result at Allianz Field. That record remains to this day.

The only two members of The Orange and Blue to score a goal against Minnesota United for the club are Brandon Vazquez and Manu Ladesma, but defender Alvas Powell leads the club in career goals against Minnesota scoring twice while with the Portland Timbers.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

In the Purple Rain - Wednesday will be the fifth meeting between FC Cincinnati and Minnesota United FC. Despite not meeting since 2022, the Loons will be FCC's most-played Western Conference opponent in MLS play. Currently, FCC have played Colorado Rapids (2-2-0) and Minnesota United (1-3-0) four times each, the most of any Western Conference team.

Let's go Crazy - Under Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati have historically fared well on Wednesday. Under Noonan since 2022, across all competitions, FCC are 13-4-5 in 22 matches falling on a Wednesday. The Orange and Blue are 4-2-0 on Hump Day this season.

Nothing Compares - After Alvas Powell became the sixth player in Cincinnati's MLS era to reach 100 appearances for the club across all competitions, several more milestones approach: Yuya Kubo has made 149 appearances, and is one appearance shy of becoming the first player in club history to play in 150 matches for the club, across all competitions. Ian Murphy enters Wednesday with 99 games played for the club while Roman Celentano

Sign O' The Times - FC Cincinnati enter Wednesday with 249 goals scored in MLS Regular Season competition. FCC also enter the match with 298 goals scored across all competitions since 2019. Yuya Kubo scored the clubs 250th all-time (since entering MLS) goal earlier this season against CF Montréal, Dominique Badji secured the 200th MLS goal last season versus Atlanta United.

Got that look - With 12 wins in games decided by one goal this season, FC Cincinnati are 26-6 (.813) since the start of 2023 in MLS Regular Season games decided by one goal. The next closest is 16 wins, held by New England. FCC has the MLS record (since 2000/end of shootout era) for the most wins over two-straight seasons in one-goal games - 26.

Scouting Minnesota United FC (11-11-6, 39 points) 9th in Western Conference, W-W-L-W-L)

Minnesota United FC is holding on to the final playoff spot but has found ways to turn their form around after a dreadful middle part of the season. After a nine-game winless stretch in the middle of the season, the Loons have won each of their last two and three of their last four as they look to push into the heavily contested playoff picture.

It's a rare visit with this Western Conference opponent under first-year Head Coach Eric Ramsay. Ramsay, 33, took over the job a few weeks into the 2024 season after being named top man in the offseason. He was previously the set-piece coach for Manchester United. FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan likened the Minnesota side to a recent opponent in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"They can adjust, much like Columbus with their pieces. In game, if something's not working, you could see that they're ready to adapt," Noonan explained. "So over the next, I would say 36 hours, we will give a lot of information to the group to try to help prepare them for a relatively unfamiliar opponent."

Minnesota had a busy transfer window and moved around several pieces as the new Head Coach looked to put his stamp on the roster. Most notably, striker Kelvin Yeboah joined MNUFC at the window as a Designated Player from Italian Serie A side Genoa CFC. The Ghana native (who represents Italy internationally) has made an instant impact on the squad, scoring three times in three MLS matches.

Other transfer window moves made to augment the squad included trading for full back Anthony Markanich from St. Louis CITY SC, transferring in midfielder Joaquín Pereyra from Atlético Tucimán in Argentina, transferring in defender MatúÃ âº Kmet' from Slovakian side AS Trenčín and signing English attacking midfielder Samuel Shashoua as a free agent.

In the defensive midfield, Robin Lod has been a key god in the machine both on offense and defense. The Finish midfielder leads the team in assists with 12 and has added six goals of his own. Part of what has made Minnesota so difficult to play against has been the Head Coach's willingness to deploy the squad in a variety of ways, and the key to that has been Lod's versatility.

Up top as goal-scoring threats, the duo of Tani Oluwaseyi and Bongokuhle Hlongwane lead the way in scoring, with Hlongwane cashing in 10, and the recently debuted Canadian national team member Oluwaseyi scoring eight. Oluwaseyi rose through the ranks of MNUFC from MLS NEXT Pro after a short college career at St. Johns and has made himself a key part of the first team this season.

Along the back line, New Zealand native Michael Boxall leads the way for the Loons, starting every game this season for them. Boxall joined MNUFC for the club's inaugural season and has been a staple in the lineup ever since. To his left in the four-man back line is fellow center-back Miguel Tapias, with Devin Padelford at full back. In the club's last match, another newly acquired player, Je, from Diaz, made his third start for the club at right full back.

It's hard to say Minnesota United plays in any one particular formation, as part of what has made the Loons the Loons this season is positional flexibility. After their last match, taking on St. Louis CITY SC, a media member asked coach Ramsey if "there was a formation they have not played this season." This speaks to the degree of change. In that St. Louis game, though, MNUFC deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Another Canadian, Dayne St. Clair, is expected to start in net for Minnesota. Known for his energy-filled performances and bravado, St. Clair has started 20 matches this season and conceded 28 goals while making 56 saves.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.