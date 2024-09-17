Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Inter Miami CF at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.

Atlanta owns a 5-4-3 all-time record against Miami, 4-1-1 at home and 1-3-2 on the road in the series. Atlanta defeated Miami 3-1 at Chase Stadium on May 29 in the first matchup this season behind a Saba Lobjanidze brace and a goal from Jamal Thiaré.

Atlanta enters the match in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings on 31 points, two points out of a playoff spot with six regular season games remaining, while Miami leads the Supporters' Shield Race with 62 points.

Lobjanidze and Daniel Ríos are tied for the team-lead with six goals each this season, while Thiaré has added four goals in MLS play.

Brooks Lennon has covered 193.6 miles this season, which ranks fourth in MLS in total distance run.

