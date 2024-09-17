Sporting KC Hosts Colorado on Wednesday
September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Sporting Kansas City News Release
Sporting Kansas City will host the Colorado Rapids at 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park in the club's annual Kick Childhood Cancer match during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Past Victory Project Honorees - 276 in total since the The Victory Project launched in 2013 -- are invited to return to Children's Mercy Park for a special matchday experience that includes a pre-match tailgate and halftime recognition. In addition, SKCvCOL will feature a commemorative adidas match ball as well as gold corner flags, goal nets, jersey patches and captain's armbands.
Kick Childhood Cancer Features
Christian Hackman
Jylee Leeper
Jorge Mendez
Olive Mitchell
As part of the festivities, the first 1,500 fans in attendance ages 12 and under on Wednesday will receive a Sporting KC teddy bear courtesy of title night partner and jersey front sponsor Compass Minerals.
All fans can participate in The Victory Project's Match Day Auction to support the foundation and $2 from every Victory Cocktail sold at Children's Mercy Park will be donated to The Victory Project. SportingStyle retail locations will also carry the club's new Kick Childhood Cancer scarves and pre-match tops, which will be worn by Sporting KC players during warm-ups on Wednesday.
The Western Conference clash will feature two teams destined to represent Major League Soccer in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup when the international competition kicks off next February. The Rapids qualified by finishing third in Leagues Cup 2024 this summer, while Sporting secured a berth courtesy of the club's run to next week's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final,
The MLS charter clubs first met in each team's inaugural match in 1996 and since have squared off 89 times in all competitions which makes the Rapids the most frequent KC opponent all-time. SKC holds the series advantage with a 35-32-22 record, however Colorado earned a 2-1 come-from-behind victory in this season's previous match-up as Djordje Mihailovic converted a stoppage-time penalty kick at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on the 4th of July.
Most recently, the 25-year-old Designated Player tallied two assists in the Rapids' 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers on Saturday to lift the Rapids into third place in the Western Conference. Mihailovic, a member of the U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team this summer, now has 22 goal contributions this year which ranks second best for a single-season in club history.
Colorado has orchestrated a dramatic turnaround in 2024 under first-year head coach Chris Armas after the Rapids finished last in the West a year ago. Armas' roster is further bolstered by Designated Player Rafael Navarro (14 goals, five assists) as well as U22 Initiative Player Cole Bassett (nine goals, seven assists) and MLS All-Star Keegan Rosenberry at right back.
Conversely, Sporting Kansas City reached the Western Conference Semifinals a year ago but now sit 11 points below the playoff line with five matches remaining in the regular season and could be eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday in the following two scenarios:
Sporting KC loss + Portland win/draw + Minnesota win
Sporting KC draw + Portland win + Minnesota win
Sporting Kansas City will be without two key contributors against the Rapids as Jake Davis (suspended) and Designated Player Nemanja Radoja (injured) remain sidelined for Manager Peter Vermes, who led the Rapids to the MLS Cup final in 1997 and the U.S. Open Cup final in 1999 as a player.
Tickets for SKCvCOL are available via SeatGeek, including the Coca-Cola Friends & Family 4-Pack which features four Price Chopper South Stand tickets, four hot dogs and four 20-ounce Coca-Cola products for only $100. In addition, Coca-Cola products will be $2 off at Children's Mercy Park concessions on Wednesday for all fans in attendance.
The mid-week match will be available to watch on Apple TV for MLS Season Pass subscribers with Nate Bukaty on the call. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the KC Power & Light District, and radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM with live streams available in the Sporting KC App.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids
2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 30
Wednesday, Sept. 18 | 7:30 p.m. CT (7:40 kickoff)
Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas
Broadcast Schedule:
Apple TV | MLS Season Pass
English Radio | Sports Radio 810 WHB
Spanish Radio | La Grande 1340 AM
