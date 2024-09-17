Sounders FC Hosts the San Jose Earthquakes in Midweek Fixture at Lumen Field

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Following a 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, Seattle Sounders FC faces the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, September 18 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Seattle and San Jose have played 39 times in the regular season since Sounders FC joined MLS in 2009, playing to an even 15-15-9 record. The Earthquakes beat Seattle 3-2 earlier this year at PayPal Park.

Sounders FC (13-9-7, 46 points) currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference while San Jose (5-21-2, 17 points) sits in 14th in the West. The Earthquakes is most recently coming off a 2-0 road loss against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place on September 14.

The match marks the final match of this year's Heritage Cup, a competition between Seattle and San Jose honoring the two clubs that kept the same name since they both played in the North American Soccer League. San Jose leads the series in 2024 after its win earlier this year. Should Seattle win on Wednesday, the winner would be decided by the following tiebreakers - most goals scored, most away goals if tied on total goals, overall league points if still tied.

After the match against San Jose, Seattle ends its three-match home stand with a fixture against Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, September 28 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

ALUMNI OF THE MATCH

In honor of Seattle's 50th anniversary this year, the team is honoring a club alumni at every home match, with Wednesday's match featuring defender John Kennedy Hurtado.

Hurtado was part of Seattle's inaugural MLS squad, playing with the club from 2009-2013, amassing 119 league appearances and helping the team win three of its Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups (2009-2011).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Mark Rogondino & Heath Pearce

Talent (Spanish): Francisco X. Rivera & Max Cordaro

Local Radio: 950 KJR AM

Talent: Danny Jackson, Steve Zakuani & Michelle Ludtka-Furbush

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & James Riley

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

