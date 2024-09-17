Sounders FC Hosts the San Jose Earthquakes in Midweek Fixture at Lumen Field
September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Following a 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, Seattle Sounders FC faces the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, September 18 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Seattle and San Jose have played 39 times in the regular season since Sounders FC joined MLS in 2009, playing to an even 15-15-9 record. The Earthquakes beat Seattle 3-2 earlier this year at PayPal Park.
Sounders FC (13-9-7, 46 points) currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference while San Jose (5-21-2, 17 points) sits in 14th in the West. The Earthquakes is most recently coming off a 2-0 road loss against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place on September 14.
The match marks the final match of this year's Heritage Cup, a competition between Seattle and San Jose honoring the two clubs that kept the same name since they both played in the North American Soccer League. San Jose leads the series in 2024 after its win earlier this year. Should Seattle win on Wednesday, the winner would be decided by the following tiebreakers - most goals scored, most away goals if tied on total goals, overall league points if still tied.
After the match against San Jose, Seattle ends its three-match home stand with a fixture against Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, September 28 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
ALUMNI OF THE MATCH
In honor of Seattle's 50th anniversary this year, the team is honoring a club alumni at every home match, with Wednesday's match featuring defender John Kennedy Hurtado.
Hurtado was part of Seattle's inaugural MLS squad, playing with the club from 2009-2013, amassing 119 league appearances and helping the team win three of its Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups (2009-2011).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Mark Rogondino & Heath Pearce
Talent (Spanish): Francisco X. Rivera & Max Cordaro
Local Radio: 950 KJR AM
Talent: Danny Jackson, Steve Zakuani & Michelle Ludtka-Furbush
Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & James Riley
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC in action
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 17, 2024
- Inter Miami CF to Visit Atlanta United on Wednesday - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Hosts the San Jose Earthquakes in Midweek Fixture at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. FC Cincinnati Preview - Minnesota United FC
- LAFC Welcomes Guayakí Yerba Mate to the Club - Los Angeles FC
- Revolution Host CF Montreal on Wednesday Night - New England Revolution
- Rapids Look for Fourth-Straight Victory in Road Battle against Sporting Kansas City - Colorado Rapids
- 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Final Tickets to Support BC Soccer - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Match Preview: Orlando City vs Charlotte FC - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Vancouver Whitecaps FC to Close Three-Match Homestand - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal to Face New England Revolution in Massachusetts - Club de Foot Montreal
- Sporting KC Adds New Benefits to Sporting U Pass Season Ticket Membership for College Students - Sporting Kansas City
- Nashville SC Returns to GEODIS Park to Host Chicago Fire - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Head North for Visit with Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces Winners for 2024 Club Awards - Nashville SC
- Toronto FC Sign Forward Charlie Sharp to MLS Contract - Toronto FC
- MLS Unveils List of the 25 Most Popular Jerseys - D.C. United
- Toronto FC Sign Nathaniel Edwards from Toronto FC II - Toronto FC
- Young Garys Build on Opening Week Success with Strong Results - FC Cincinnati
- Sounders FC Tied Atop MLS with Four Players Among Top 25 Best-Selling Adidas Jerseys in 2024 Regular Season - Seattle Sounders FC
- Messi, Suárez Lead List of MLS' Top-Selling Jerseys - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville Soccer Club's Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg in Top 12 for 2024 MLS Jersey Sales Through August - Nashville SC
- Nashville Soccer Club's Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg in Top 12 for 2024 MLS Jersey Sales Through August - Nashville SC
- Brian Gutiérrez Included Among Top 25 Most Popular Major League Soccer Jerseys of 2024 - Chicago Fire FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Wednesday for First of Two Home Games this Week - Real Salt Lake
- Dean Smith Rallies Charlotte FC for Redemption against Orlando City - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign MLS Veteran Midfielder Júnior Moreno - Houston Dynamo FC
- Marcelo Claure Joins New York City FC Ownership Group - New York City FC
- Passing with Intention: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Hosts the San Jose Earthquakes in Midweek Fixture at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Tied Atop MLS with Four Players Among Top 25 Best-Selling Adidas Jerseys in 2024 Regular Season
- Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month with a Host of Special Events Throughout Washington
- Sounders FC Earns 2-0 Home Win over Sporting Kansas City
- Sounders FC Hosts Sporting Kansas City on Sunday Afternoon at Lumen Field