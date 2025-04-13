Sounders FC Earns 1-0 Road Win Over FC Dallas on Saturday Night at Toyota Stadium
April 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
FRISCO, TEXAS - Sounders FC (2-3-3, 9 points) defeated FC Dallas (3-3-2, 11 points) 1-0 on Saturday evening at Toyota Stadium. Danny Musovski scored the game's lone goal in the first half as Seattle kept the clean sheet and secured all three road points, snapping a five-match winless streak across all competitions. Following a three-match road stretch, Brian Schemtzer's side now returns home to face Nashville FC on Saturday, April 19 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
With the result, Seattle sits in 11th place in the Western Conference with nine points (2-3-3). The victory snapped a four-match winless streak (0-2-2) in MLS action.
The match concluded a three-match road stretch for Seattle, with the Rave Green capturing four points (1-1-1) against San Jose, San Diego and Dallas.
Saturday marked the 46th time that Seattle has faced Dallas in the regular season and playoffs, tied with the LA Galaxy for Sounders FC's most-played opponent in MLS. The Rave Green lead the series 22-11-13, including a current six-match unbeaten streak in regular-season play (3-0-3).
Danny Musovski scored his first MLS goal of the season in the 17th minute. The striker also scored earlier this year against Cruz Azul in Concacaf Champions Cup play and recorded two goals in all competitions last year.
Seattle forward Jesús Ferreira made his first return to FC Dallas tonight after he was acquired by the Rave Green this offseason. Ferriera played with Dallas from 2017-2024, scoring 53 goals and tallying 34 assists.
Yeimar made his 150th career regular season start tonight since he joined the club in 2020.
Kim Kee-hee made his first appearance for Sounders FC since re-joining the team earlier this year. The South Korea international previously played for Seattle from 2018-2019.
Brian Schmetzer made three changes to the lineup from last week's match in San Diego, with Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Pedro de la Vega and Danny Musovski replacing Alex Roldan (quad injury), Georgi Minoungou and Albert Rusnák (adductor injury).
Seattle now returns home to face Nashville SC on Saturday, April 19 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 1 - FC Dallas 0
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Venue: Toyota Stadium
Referee: Filip Dujic
Assistants: Meghan Mullen, Kevin Lock
Fourth Official: Lorenzo Hernandez
VAR: John Krill
Attendance: 11,004
Weather: 80 degrees and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA - Danny Musovski (Pedro de la Vega) 17'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
DAL - Kaick Ferreira (caution) 8'
SEA - Danny Musovski (caution) 25'
DAL - Nolan Norris (caution) 28'
DAL - Luciando Acosta (caution) 63'
DAL - Manuel Cafumana (caution) 64'
SEA - Danny Leyva (caution) 66'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen (Kim Kee-hee HT), Nouhou; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Cody Baker 74'), Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Paul Rothrock (Georgi Minoungou 88'); Pedro de la Vega (Danny Leyva HT), Danny Musovski (Reed Baker-Whiting 73'), Jesús Ferreira
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jonathan Bell, João Paulo, Jordan Morris
Total shots: 15
Shots on goal: 14
Fouls: 20
Offside: 3
Corner-Kicks: 5
Saves: 1
FC Dallas - Maarten Paes; Nolan Norris (Pedro Martins75'), Osaze Urhoghide, Sebastien Ibeagha, Shaq Moore; Kaick Ferreira (Léo Chú 58'), Ramiro Benetti (Tsiki Ntsabeleng 75'); Patrickson Delgado (Manuel Cafumana 58), Luciano Acosta, Anderson Julio; Petar Musa (Logan Farrington 45'+2')
Substitutes not used: Lalas Abubakar, Bernard Kamungo, Diego García, Michael Collodi
Total shots: 10
Shots on goal: 1
Fouls: 16
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 3
- SOUNDERS FC -
