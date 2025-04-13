Chicago Fire FC Earns Clean Sheet against Inter Miami CF

April 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC (3-2-3, 12 points) earned its first clean sheet of the season in a 0-0 draw against Inter Miami CF (4-0-3, 15 points) in front of a record crowd of 62,358 on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

Following a chippy first half with five combined yellow cards issued, the match became a tense affair as both teams drew close to opening the scoring. In the 63rd minute, the visitors won a foul just outside the box, setting up Lionel Messi for a free kick. The Miami captain struck the ball over the wall, forcing Chris Brady to make a fingertip save.

Messi continued to threaten, blasting a shot off the frame in the 86th minute that was nearly the winner. But the Fire took the initiative, with a last gasp chance coming via Jonathan Bamba, who combined with Maren Haile-Selassie to create a one-on-one opportunity with Miami's Oscar Ustari. The Ivorian winger's shot was well-struck, but Ustari made the save coming off his line to keep his shutout, essentially finishing off the game as both sides took a point.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago will come back to Soldier Field for an Eastern Conference clash against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, April 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English), and Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).

Notes:

The match saw the largest crowd in Chicago Fire FC history, with 62,358 in attendance at Soldier Field on Sunday. The sellout beat the Fire's previous record, in which 62,124 were on hand to see Chicago beat Miami 4-1 on October 4, 2023.

Chris Brady posted his first clean sheet of the season on Sunday. The Homegrown goalkeeper recorded three saves in the affair, shutting out Miami for the first time in League play this year.

In his second start of the season, Omari Glasgow played the full 90 minutes as a right back in place of Leonardo Barroso (lower body). The Guyanese winger defended well, shutting out Miami's left side of the attack, and combined well in the attack with the front three.

After missing the last match due to injury, defender Jack Elliott returned to the lineup to play 90 minutes of shutout defensive soccer alongside center back Carlos Terán.

New acquisition Dje D'Avilla made his MLS and Fire debut on Sunday, checking into the match in the 80th minute for midfielder Mauricio Pineda.

Beside Barroso, defenders Sam Rogers (Lower Body), Jonathan Dean (Torso) and Chase Gasper (Lower Body); and midfielders David Poreba (Lower Body) and Chris Mueller (Not Due to Injury) were unavailable for Chicago.

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC 0:0 Inter Miami CF

Goals:

None

Discipline:

CHI - Pineda (Yellow Card) 2'

MIA - Redondo (Yellow Card) 19'

MIA - Suárez (Yellow Card) 23'

CHI - Gutiérrez (Yellow Card) 36'

MIA - Cremaschi (Yellow Card) 30'

CHI - Elliott (Yellow Card) 62'

CHI - Oregel, Jr. (Yellow Card) 76'

CHI - Terán (Yellow Card) 84'

Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady, D Glasgow, D Terán, D Elliott (capt.), D Gutman, M Pineda (D'Avilla, 80'), M Gutiérrez (Haile-Selassie, 71'), M Oregel, Jr. (Acosta, 85'), F Zinckernagel (Kouamé, 80'), F Cuypers (Barlow, 85'), F Bamba

Subs not used: GK Gal, D Reynolds, D Cupps, D Gonzàlez

Inter Miami CF: GK Ustari, D Luján, D Avilés (Alba, 59'), D Falcón, D Allen, M Busquets, M Cremaschi, M Redondo (Bright, 70'), F Messi (capt.), F Suárez, F Segovia (Allende, 60')

Subs not used: GK Callender, D Martinez, D Fray, D Weigandt, F Picault, F Obando

Stats Summary: CHI / MIA

Shots: 16 / 9

Shots on Goal: 7 / 3

Saves: 3 / 7

Passing Accuracy: 85.4% / 85.3%

Corners: 4 / 5

Fouls: 12 / 11

Offsides: 3 / 2

Possession: 49% / 51%

Attendance: 62,358

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistant Referees: Cory Richardson, Ian McKay

Fourth Official: Gerald Flores

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

