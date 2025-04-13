Inter Miami CF Earns Point with Draw on the Road against Chicago Fire FC
April 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (4W-0L-3D, 15 points) secured a point this afternoon on the road with a 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field to extend the team's unbeaten run to seven at the start of the 2025 MLS regular season.
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami took the pitch with Óscar Ustari in goal; Gonzalo Luján, Tomás Avilés, Maximiliano Falcón and Noah Allen formed a back line of four; Benjamin Cremaschi, Sergio Busquets and Federico Redondo started in midfield; captain Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Telasco Segovia led the team in attack.
Match Action
Messi had a good opportunity for Inter Miami early on, with a left-footed attempt from outside the box in the fourth minute that forced a diving save from Chicago's goalkeeper.
On the other end, Ustari had a notable intervention in the 26th minute, saving a long-range hit from Mauricio Pineda to deny Chicago from taking the lead.
The second half presented an even matchup with opportunities in attack for both sides. Inter Miami's closest chances came through Messi, who hit the crossbar with free kick attempts in the 64th and 86th minutes.
Ustari, meanwhile, had an outstanding second half between the sticks to keep the hosts scoreless. Notably, he saved dangerous chances from Jonathan Bamba in the 88th and 90th minutes. The Argentine keeper finished the game recording seven saves to keep a clean sheet in a notable defensive effort at Soldier Field.
Despite attempts from both teams, the 0-0 scoreline remained unchanged through the final whistle for Inter Miami to claim a point in its visit to Chicago.
Post-Match Reaction
"It was a tough match against a rival who has had a very good start to the season. The team leaves everything on the field, and honestly, beyond always wanting to win, I leave with the feeling that the team tried everything until the end to win. Now, fortunately, we have a long week of training ahead, which gives us a bit of breathing room after the intense start to the season we've had," said head coach Javier Mascherano.
Next Match
Now, Inter Miami will gear up to visit the Columbus Crew at Huntington Bank Field next Saturday, April 19 at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Stats
Possession:
CHI - 49%
MIA - 51%
Shots:
CHI - 16
MIA - 9
Saves:
CHI - 3
MIA - 7
Corners:
CHI - 4
MIA - 5
Fouls:
CHI - 12
MIA - 11
