Timbers Tally 4-2 Victory over Sporting Kansas City on the Road

April 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Portland Timbers tallied a 4-2 road victory over Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park on Sunday afternoon. David Ayala opened Portland's account with his first goal of the season, while Kevin Kelsy notched a brace to extend the Timbers' lead. Portland received an own goal for its fourth and final of the match. The Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to a fifth straight result (3-0-2) to move into fourth place (4-2-2, 14pts) of the Western Conference.

Five Games Unbeaten

The Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to a fifth straight result (3-0-2) and a third straight on the road (2-0-1). Portland is one of five teams in the league unbeaten in its last five matches, and one of two in the Western Conference (Minnesota United FC). The result marked the Timbers' fourth win of the season and second on the road. With a record of 4-2-2 through their first eight matches, the Timbers are off to their second-best start to a season in their MLS history (2017). Portland's four goals today marked its most in a single match so far this season and also marked the third time the team has scored three or more goals in their last four games.

Team Performance

David Ayala recorded a goal and an assist in today's match. It marked Ayala's first goal and assist of the 2025 campaign, and the second goal and assist of his MLS career. Scoring in the 10th minute, Ayala's goal marked Portland's quickest on the road this season. Kevin Kelsy notched his first MLS career brace in the match, tallying his second and third goals of the 2025 campaign. David Da Costa tallied his team-leading third assist of the season. Antony recorded his first assist of the year. Goalkeeper James Pantemis registered his third penalty kick save of the 2025 campaign. Notably, Pantemis has saved four of five penalty-kick attempts he's faced with the Timbers since 2024. Designated Player Jonathan Rodríguez made his 2025 season debut as a second half substitute.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - David Ayala (David Da Costa), 10th minute: David Da Costa received the ball off a Portland corner kick and dribbled towards endline before delivering a cross to the center of the box. David Ayala made a darting run for the ball and finished a first-time shot into the back of the net.

SKC - Shapi Suleymanov, 16th minute: Sporting Kansas City won a free kick just outside of the 18-yard box on the right side of the field. Shapi Suleymanov took the kick and slotted it through a congested area to find the corner of the net.

POR - Kevin Kelsy (David Ayala), 26th minute: David Ayala dribbled to the top of the penalty area and fired a shot that took a deflection off of Kevin Kelsy's knee and into the goal.

SKC - Dejan Joveljic (penalty kick), 33rd minute: Sporting Kansas City won a penalty kick. Dejan Joveljic converted the attempt from the spot.

POR - Kevin Kelsy (Antony), 49th minute: Antony intercepted a pass on the left side of the field and drove with the ball towards the goal. He cut the ball back towards the penalty spot for Kevin Kelsy, who finished the play with a first touch shot.

POR - Jansen Miller (own goal), 54th minute: Off a Timbers corner kick, Portland recycled the ball in front of the net and forced an own goal off of Sporting Kansas City player Jansen Miller.

Notes

Portland (4-2-2, 14pts) moved into fourth place of the Western Conference. The Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to a fifth straight result (3-0-2). Portland earned its fourth victory of the season and second on the road. The Timbers are unbeaten in three consecutive road matches (2-0-1). Portland's four goals scored today marks its most in a single match this season. The Timbers have registered three or more goals in three of their last four matches. Portland earned its first win at Children's Mercy Park since a 2018 postseason match, and its first in regular season play since 2013. David Ayala recorded a goal and an assist in today's match. It marked Ayala's first goal and assist of the 2025 campaign, and the second goal and assist of his MLS career. Scoring in the 10th minute, Ayala's goal marked Portland's quickest on the road this season. Kevin Kelsy notched a brace in the match, tallying his second and third goals of the 2025 campaign. It marked Kelsy's first career MLS brace. David Da Costa tallied his team-leading third assist of the season. Antony recorded his first assist of the year. Goalkeeper James Pantemis registered his third penalty kick save of the 2025 campaign. Pantemis has saved four of five penalty-kick attempts he's faced with the Timbers since 2024. Designated Player Jonathan Rodríguez made his 2025 season debut as a second half substitute.

Next Game

The Timbers will return home to host LAFC at Providence Park on Saturday, April 19. Kick of is set for 7:15 p.m. (Pacific) and will feature a national broadcast on FS1 and FOX Deportes as well as air live on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (4-2-2, 14pts) at Sporting Kansas City (1-6-1, 4pts)

April 13, 2025 - Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 2 2 4

Sporting Kansas City 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

POR: Ayala (Da Costa), 10

SKC: Suleymanov, 16

POR: Kelsy (Ayala), 26

SKC: Joveljic (penalty kick), 33

POR: Kelsy (Antony), 49

POR: J. Miller (own goal), 54

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Smith (caution), 22

POR: Antony (caution), 28

SKC: Fernández (caution), 45+6

POR: Chara (caution), 58

POR: Lassiter (caution), 78

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Mosquera, D Surman, D K. Miller, D Smith (Bravo, 46), M Ayala, M Chara Š (Paredes, 69), M Da Costa, F Antony (Lassiter, 76), F Moreno (Rodríguez, 69), F Kelsy (Mora, 76)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Crépeau, D E. Miller, D Zuparic, M Ortiz

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Da Costa, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Da Costa, 3); FOULS: 16 (Chara, Antony, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 4

SKC: GK Pulskamp, D Shelton (Rodriguez, 69), D Miller, D Fernandez, D Ndenbe (Leibold, 69), M Bartlett (Afrifa, 88), M Davis, M Garcia (Agada, 88), F Suleymanov (Thommy, 55), F Salloi, F Joveljic

Substitutes Not Used: GK Schewe, D Rosero, M Bassong, F Toye

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Joveljic, 4) SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Joveljic, 3); FOULS: 9 (Shelton, 3); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 5

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Kieso, Eric Weisbrod

Fourth Official: Allen Chapman

VAR: Shawn Tehini

Attendance: 17,898

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

