San Diego FC Suffers Second-Ever Loss in 3-2 Defeat Against Colorado Rapids

April 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) suffered its second-ever loss falling 3-2 against the Colorado Rapids at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. With tonight's loss, SDFC is now 2-2-0 on the road.

Luca de la Torre scored for SDFC (4-2-2, 14 pts) to tie the match 1-1 early in the second half and Tomás Ángel scored his first-ever goal for SDFC in the 89th minute but Colorado Rapids (4-2-2, 14 pts) survived a late SDFC surge. It was the second goal of the season for De la Torre, but Colorado answered with a pair of goals scored by Darren Yapi and Rafael Navarro in the second half.

Next up, SDFC will travel to North Carolina to face Charlotte FC on Saturday, April 19 at 4:30 p.m. PT at Bank of America Stadium live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Goal-Scoring Plays

1-0 COL - Djordje Mihailovic (Penalty Kick), 37th minute: Mihalovic converted a penalty kick with a right-footed shot to the left of SDFC goalkeeper CJ dos Santos, who dove and got a piece of the shot with his leg but not enough to keep out the opening goal of the night.

1-1 SD - Luca de la Torre (Hirving "Chucky" Lozano), 50th minute: De la Torre buried a right-footed shot to the upper right corner of the net after Lozano fed him with a quick pass from the left side of the box in between three defenders to tie the match 1-1.

2-1 COL - Darren Yapi (Chidozie Awaziem), 53rd minute: Yapi sent in the go-ahead goal off a corner kick after getting to a ball headed into the box by Chidozie Awaziem.

3-1 COL - Rafael Navarro (Cole Bassett), 60th minute: Navarro volleyed a shot out of the reach of CJ dos Santos and off the right post to extend the Colorado lead off a pass by Bassett to the center of the box.

3-2 SD - Tomás Ángel (Anders Dreyer) 89th: Ángel blasted a left-footed low shot to the right side of the Colorado net to cut the lead after taking a quick ball from Dreyer just inside the 18-yard box to cut the Colorado lead.

Postgame Notes:

- SDFC suffered its second loss of the season falling 3-2 to the Colorado Rapids, conceding three goals for the first time in Club history.

- SDFC is now 4-2-2 with 14 points through eight games this season and currently seats in third place of the Western Conference standings. SDFC is now 2-2-0 on the road.

- Midfielder Luca de la Torre scored the first goal on the night for SDFC, registering his second MLS career goal. De la Torre now has two goals, and one assist in eight appearances.

- Forward Tomás Ángel replaced Hirving Lozano in the 84th minute of the match, scoring his first SDFC goal just five minutes later (89th minute) to bring the score 2-3. Tomás' 89th minute goal also featured his 2nd MLS career goal and now has one goal and two assists this season.

- SDFC is now 3-1-2 when wearing the Club's Primary Kit.

- Winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano tonight added his second-straight assist in consecutive matches and now has four assists in 2025.

- Defender Hamady Diop made it on to the pitch for SDFC for the fourth-straight match coming on as a substitute.

- Anders Dreyer has now contributed to six scoring plays for SDFC in 2025, totaling three goals and three assists in eight matches played.

- Goalkeeper CJ dos Santos, defender Chris McVey and midfielder Jeppe Tverskov have all started and played a full 90 minutes through the Club's first eight matches, each totaling 730 minutes played.

- Forward Milan Iloski made his SDFC debut, replacing Ánibal Godoy in the 69th minute, marking his third career MLS appearance. He made the game day roster for the first time since being sent on loan to SDFC by sister club FC Nordsjaelland on April 2.

- SDFC has had 11 different players score a goal this season (Anders Dreyer, Onni Valakari, Marcus Ingvartsen, Christopher McVey, Alex Mighten, Franco Negri, Jeppe Tverskov, Luca de la Torre, Aníbal Godoy, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and Tomás Ángel).

Next Game

Match Information

2025 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC (4-2-2, 14 pts) vs. Colorado Rapids (4-2-2, 14 pts)

Saturday - DICK's Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, Colo.)

Scoring Summary:

COL (1-0) - Djordje Mihailovic 37' (Penalty Kick)

SD (1-1) - Luca de la Torre 50' (Assisted by Hirving "Chucky" Lozano)

COL (2-1) - Darren Yapi 53' (Assisted by Chidozie Aweziem)

COL (3-1) - Rafael Navarro 60' (Assisted by Cole Bassett)

SD (3-2) - Tomás Ángel 89' (Assisted Anders Dreyer)

Misconduct Summary:

COL - Chidozie Awaziem (caution 90')

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK CJ dos Santos, D Franco Negri (Hamady Diop, 46'), D Paddy McNair, D Christopher McVey, D Jasper Löffelsend (Willy Kumado, 69'), M Luca de la Torre (Alex Mighten, 69'), M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M Aníbal Godoy (Milan Iloski, 69'), F Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Tomás Ángel, 84'), F Onni Valakari, F Anders Dreyer

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pablo Sisniega, D Andrés Reyes, D Ian Pilcher, D Alejandro Alvarado Jr.

TOTAL SHOTS: 9; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 6; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES; 5

COLORADO RAPIDS: GK Zack Steffen, D Sam Vines (Ian Murphy, 75'), D Andreas Maxso, D Reggie Cannon (Keegan Rosenberry, 46'), D Chidozie Aweziem, M Djordje Mihailovic, (Omir Fernandez,75'), M Oliver Larraz, M Josh Atencio, M Cole Bassett (Ted Ku-Diprieto, 84'), F Darren Yapi (Kévin Cabral, 66', F Rafael Navarro.

Substitutes Not Used: GK Nico Hansen, F Wayne Frederick, D Michael Edwards.

TOTAL SHOTS: 21; SHOTS ON GOAL: 9; FOULS: 15; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 2

Referee: Sergi Boiko

Assistant Referees: Cory Parker, Ben Pilgrim

Fourth Official: Ricardo Montero Araya

VAR: Ramy Touchan

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Weather: Cloudy, 77 degrees

Attendance: 15,694

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

