Houston Dynamo FC Earn 1-1 Road Draw Versus LA Galaxy

April 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CARSON, Calif. - Houston Dynamo FC earned a 1-1 draw on the road versus the LA Galaxy tonight at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Notably, tonight's match marked head coach Ben Olsen's 100th match in charge of the Dynamo in all competitions, making him just the third coach in Club history to reach that milestone (Dominic Kinnear and Wilmer Cabrera).

The Dynamo took the lead in the 14th minute with a combination play between midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk and forwards Amine Bassi and Ezequiel Ponce. The play saw Kowalczyk drive the ball into the box and lay off a pass to Bassi, who found the Argentinian striker near the six-yard box for his second goal of the season. The play also marked Bassi's first assist of the season.

Los Angeles equalized in the 57th minute when Diego Fagundez found the back of the net with a strike from a direct free kick.

The Galaxy played the final 62 minutes of the match with 10 men after Zanka fouled Ponce just outside of the box in the 28th minute and was shown a straight red card by referee Joe Dickerson.

Houston's first dangerous chance of the match came in the sixth minute, when a direct free kick from Ponce carried just over the crossbar after deflecting off the defensive wall.

Goalkeeper Blake Gillingham was called into action in the 19th minute when the rookie goalkeeper got low to deny a shot from Christian Ramirez during a one-on-one situation.

Houston almost retook the lead in the 61st minute when a strong header from Ponce hit the far post after Kowalczyk whipped in a delivery from the left side.

Midfielder Jack McGlynn, who scored last week's match-winner versus LAFC, took his chances from deep in the 91st minute, but his attempt carried just over the crossbar.

LA Galaxy (0-5-3, 3 pts.) 1-1 Houston Dynamo FC (1-4-3, 6 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 8

Dignity Health Sports Park - Carson, California

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

LA Galaxy 0 1 1

Houston Dynamo FC 1 0 1

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce 2 (Amine Bassi 1) 14'

LAG: Diego Fagundez 1 (unassisted) 57'

LA Galaxy: John McCarthy; John Nelson, Zanka, Emiro Garces, Miki Yamane; Edwin Cerrillo, Diego Fagundez (Tucker Lepley 83'), Lucas Sanabria (Isaiah Parente 46'); Joseph Paintsil, Christian Ramirez (Julian Aude 87'), Gabriel Pec

Unused substitutes: Novak Micovic, Matheus Nascimento, Eriq Zavaleta, Elijah Wynder, Harbor Miller, Miguel Berry

Houston Dynamo FC: Blake Gillingham; Franco Escobar, Femi Awodesu, Erik Sviatchenko, Griffin Dorsey; Artur, Brooklyn Raines (Nico Lodeiro 72'), Jack McGlynn; Sebastian Kowalczyk, Ezequiel Ponce, Amine Bassi (Aliyu Ibrahim 83')

Unused substitutes: Jonathan Bond, Daniel Steres, Erik Dueñas, Gabe Segal, Michael Halliday, Diego Gonzalez

DISCIPLINE:

LAG: Emiro Garces (caution; foul) 20'

LAG: Edwin Cerrillo (caution; foul) 25'

LAG: Zanka (ejection; foul) 28'

HOU: Griffin Dorsey (caution; foul) 35'

HOU: Franco Escobar (caution; foul) 85'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistant: Chris Elliot

Assistant: Jose Da Silva

Fourth Official: Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Daniel Radford

Weather: 63 degrees, partly cloudy skies

