Sounders FC Hosts Nashville SC Saturday Afternoon at Lumen Field

April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC returns home from a three-match road stretch to face Eastern Conference side Nashville SC on Saturday, April 19 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green are coming off a 1-0 win over FC Dallas on April 12. Danny Musovski scored the lone goal of the match in the 17th minute, his first in MLS play this year. Nashville SC most recently recorded a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake, also on April 12.

Sounders FC currently sits in 11th place in the Western Conference with nine points (2-3-3). Nashville is in sixth place in the East with 13 points (4-3-1).

Seattle and Nashville have only met on three other occasions in MLS play, with the Rave Green holding a 0-2-1 record against the Tennessee side. The clubs have not played each other since September 30, 2023, a 0-0 draw at GEODIS Park.

No Western Conference team has recorded more points against Eastern Conference sides than Seattle since the Rave Green joined MLS in 2009, amassing 261 points (75-47-36) from cross-conference matchups.

Following Saturday's matchup, Seattle hits the road once more for a match against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, April 26 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth

Talent (Spanish): Carlos Mauricio Ramirez & Max Cordaro

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson, Pete Fewing & Michelle Ludtka

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Kelyn Rowe

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

