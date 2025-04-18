Colorado Rapids Trade Omir Fernandez to Portland Timbers FC
April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today they have acquired $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Portland Timbers FC in exchange for midfielder Omir Fernandez. The Rapids would also receive an additional $50,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance metrics are met during the 2025 MLS season.
"We are grateful to Omir for his time spent with the club and we wish him nothing but the best in the future," said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids President.
Fernandez, 26, made 50 appearances across all competitions for the Rapids, including Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, MLS regular season and MLS Cup Playoffs, recording two goals and five assists since joining the club as a free agent in December 2023.
A native of the Bronx, New York, Fernandez joined Colorado following five seasons with the New York Red Bulls, where he tallied 19 goals and 13 assists in 130 appearances across all competitions. He posted a career-high six goals and four assists during the 2023 regular season. Fernandez also made four appearances for Red Bulls II in MLS NEXT Pro.
At the collegiate level, Fernandez starred at Wake Forest University, registering 42 goals in 56 matches from 2017 to 2018. He also featured for the New York Red Bulls U-23 side and spent time in the Red Bulls Academy from 2011 to 2016. Internationally, he has earned call-ups to the U.S. U-18 and U-20 national teams.
TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids acquire $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Portland Timbers in exchange for winger Omir Fernandez on April 18, 2025.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2025
- Timbers Acquire Midfielder Omir Fernandez - Portland Timbers
- Colorado Rapids Trade Omir Fernandez to Portland Timbers FC - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Hosts Nashville SC Saturday Afternoon at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Travels East to Face Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. FC Dallas Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs San Diego FC: April 19, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF Acquires International Roster Slot from Portland Timbers - Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Receive $270,000 in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami Cf - Portland Timbers
- Rapids Look to Keep Momentum Rolling in Houston - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal to Host Orlando City at Stade Saputo this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Availability Report: Two out vs. New England - New York City FC
- Revolution Return Home to Face New York City FC - New England Revolution
- LAFC Head Coach Steve Cherundolo to Step Down at End of Season - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Colorado Rapids to Open Two-Match Homestand - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC on the Road at San Jose on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Miller Sports + Entertainment Purchases Controlling Interest in RSL Football Holdings - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Gearing up for Visit to Columbus Crew this Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Travel to Chicago Fire FC Looking to Extend Winning Streak to 4 - FC Cincinnati
- Stay Classy: Ingredients of the Match: CLT vs SDFC - Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC to Face Detroit City FC in Round of 32 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Colorado Rapids Trade Omir Fernandez to Portland Timbers FC
- Rapids Look to Keep Momentum Rolling in Houston
- Mihailovic, Navarro and Yapi Goals Elevate Rapids to First-Ever Win Over San Diego FC
- Rapids Set for First-Ever Matchup against MLS Expansion Side San Diego FC at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
- Colorado Rapids Sign Rapids 2 Goalkeeper Nicolas Hansen to First Team Contract