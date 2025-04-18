Colorado Rapids Trade Omir Fernandez to Portland Timbers FC

April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today they have acquired $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Portland Timbers FC in exchange for midfielder Omir Fernandez. The Rapids would also receive an additional $50,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance metrics are met during the 2025 MLS season.

"We are grateful to Omir for his time spent with the club and we wish him nothing but the best in the future," said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids President.

Fernandez, 26, made 50 appearances across all competitions for the Rapids, including Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, MLS regular season and MLS Cup Playoffs, recording two goals and five assists since joining the club as a free agent in December 2023.

A native of the Bronx, New York, Fernandez joined Colorado following five seasons with the New York Red Bulls, where he tallied 19 goals and 13 assists in 130 appearances across all competitions. He posted a career-high six goals and four assists during the 2023 regular season. Fernandez also made four appearances for Red Bulls II in MLS NEXT Pro.

At the collegiate level, Fernandez starred at Wake Forest University, registering 42 goals in 56 matches from 2017 to 2018. He also featured for the New York Red Bulls U-23 side and spent time in the Red Bulls Academy from 2011 to 2016. Internationally, he has earned call-ups to the U.S. U-18 and U-20 national teams.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids acquire $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Portland Timbers in exchange for winger Omir Fernandez on April 18, 2025.

