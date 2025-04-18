Sporting KC on the Road at San Jose on Saturday

April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will travel to the West Coast to take on the San Jose Earthquakes at 9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at PayPal Park in the MLS Matchday 9 finale as the regular season schedule features 15 games on a single day for the first time in league history.

Kansas City and San Jose, a pair of MLS charter clubs and two-time MLS Cup champions, will cap off all the action as the teams meet for a second time this season. The Earthquakes earned a 2-1 win at Children's Mercy Park on March 1 with first-half goals from newcomers Chicho Arango and Josef Martinez, who lead San Jose with four goals apiece.

Sporting Kansas City Designated Player Dejan Joveljic opened his scoring account for SKC in the loss with his first of a team-high five goals this season, one shy of the league lead in the Golden Boot race. The Serbian striker has nine goal contributions (seven goals, two assists) in 10 regular season match-ups with the Earthquakes and his seven goals against San Jose are not only his most versus any MLS team, but also the most by any MLS player against any MLS opponent since Joveljic made his league debut in August 2021.

On the opposite side, Arango and Martinez have each found success versus Sporting in their careers. Martinez, a former MLS MVP who ranks sixth on Major League Soccer's all-time scoring chart with 120 goals, has five goal contributions (three goals, two assists) in four regular season appearances against SKC while Arango, an MLS All-Star last season, has eight goal contributions (five goals, three assists) in eight regular season match-ups with Sporting.

The Earthquakes attack -- which leads the league in both shots and shots on target -- is orchestrated by Argentine playmaker Cristian Espinoza, who has logged the longest active appearance streak in MLS with 117 consecutive games played. The Designated Player has goals in back-to-back games to go along with a league-high five assists while also topping the MLS charts with 31 key passes and 59 shot-creating actions. Defensively, San Jose has conceded the most shots on target of any MLS team this season and Brazilian goalkeeper Daniel - who leads MLS with 36 saves on the year -- was injured in the club's 2-1 loss to LAFC last weekend.

Sporting KC, which has seven of the team's next nine matches on the road, has lost eight straight away games across all competitions - the longest road losing streak in club history when excluding shootouts -- and has a 1-16-1 record in the team's past 18 away matches. The lone victory came with a 2-1 win at San Jose last July as SKC improved to 4-2-2 in the team's last eight visits to PayPal Park and SKC enters Saturday's showdown with a 11-3-6 overall record against San Jose in the last 20 meetings across all competitions dating back to 2016.

The Western Conference match-up will feature the newest manager in MLS, Sporting KC interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin, going up against Major League Soccer's most experienced manager. Four-time MLS Coach of the Year Bruce Arena has coached the most games in MLS history (553) and, in his first season in San Jose, has turned around an Earthquakes team that finished last in MLS in 2024.

SJvSKC will be available to watch live on Apple TV for MLS Season Pass subscribers with English (Josh Eastern and Jamie Watson) and Spanish (Jose Bauz and Eduardo Biscayart) commentary. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes and game consoles as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

Sporting KC Season Ticket Members receive a free subscription to MLS Season Pass. Fans can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $14.99 per month or $99 for the full season and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month or $79 for the full season. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription using their own Apple ID and password.

Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at Talk of the Town Grill & Bar (11922 W. 119th St.) in Overland Park, Kan. Fans in attendance can enter a raffle for a Sporting Kansas City jersey and match tickets and all who participate will receive a drink ticket for an Anheuser-Busch beverage (21 years and older) or Coca-Cola product.

2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 9

Saturday, April 19 | 9:30 p.m. CT (9:40 kickoff)

PayPal Park | San Jose, California

Broadcast Schedule:

Watch | MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Radio | 810 AM or 103.7 FM

Listen | SKC App or SportingKC.com

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.