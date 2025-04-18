Minnesota United FC vs. FC Dallas Preview

April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United starts its Allianz Field homestand as it hosts FC Dallas this Saturday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. CT, presented by ZOA Energy. Following a scoreless draw on the road against Toronto FC last weekend, the Loons aim to extend their seven-game unbeaten run and return to winning form in front of their home crowd.

Minnesota's previous match showcased a resolute defensive performance, highlighted by goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair's critical saves and a collective effort that held Toronto to just 0.3 xG (expected goals). The result marked the club's fourth clean sheet of the 2025 campaign and underscored their ability to stay compact while searching for a breakthrough up front. Minnesota will look to reignite its offense behind forward Tani Oluwaseyi, who has emerged as one of the league's most in-form attackers with five goals to-date. Midfielders Robin Lod and Joseph Rosales continue to be steady contributors on both ends of the pitch, while goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair remains one of the league's most reliable shot-stoppers.

FC Dallas heads into Saturday's contest following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders FC in Texas last weekend. Danny Musovski's 17th-minute goal proved decisive, as Dallas managed just one shot on target. The loss halted a brief three-game unbeaten run for Eric Quill's side, which has shown flashes of promise but struggled to maintain consistency on the road.

Saturday's match marks the first meeting between Minnesota and Dallas this season, and with Allianz Field providing a strong home advantage, the Loons will look to keep their unbeaten streak alive and strengthen their position in the Western Conference standings.

MIDFIELDER WIL TRAPP ON WHAT FC DALLAS DOES WELL...

"Well, [Luciana] Acosta, I mean it's a situation where their no. 10 is really the guy that they spin around, and we know him from a long time in the league, but creating chances, balls into him, balls between the lines, and then how he just creates for them. So it's not anything new in terms of a lot of ones we play that have similar to Toronto FC and [Lorenzo] Insigne and [Federico] Bernardeschi, guys that were high talent, high value guys. So it's just finding ways to thwart that and then realize how we can make those guys defend more too."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Hassani Dotson - Knee (Out)

Owen Gene - Ankle (Out)

Kipp Keller - Leg (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. FC DALLAS

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

04.19.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 9

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 4-1-3 (15 pts. | 2-0-1 at home)

DAL: 3-3-2 (11 pts. | 2-0-2 on the road)

