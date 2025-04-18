CF Montréal to Host Orlando City at Stade Saputo this Saturday

April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTRÉAL - For its second home game of the season, CF Montréal will face Orlando City at Stade Saputo this Saturday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

Interim head coach Marco Donadel's squad holds a 9-8-5 record (34 goals for, 32 goals against) against the club from Florida. When playing on home soil, the Bleu-blanc-noir has a 5-4-2 record (18 goals for, 16 goals against).

Orlando is currently unbeaten in its last five games. Óscar Pareja's squad is looking for its first goal in the month of April after playing two consecutive 0-0 draws against the Philadelphia Union on April 5 and the New York Red Bulls on April 12.

Last season, both clubs exchanged points with a 0-0 draw on the road in Orlando in the season opener followed by a 2-2 draw at Stade Saputo on April 20, 2024.

Montreal met with Orlando in Florida on February 8 during the Club's preseason. In a match that included a 30-minute extra time period, the Montrealers secured a 2-1 victory.

Samuel Piette is only 75 minutes away from becoming the first player in Club history to reach the 15,000-minute mark in MLS. He would also become the 7th player in Club history, since 1993, to clinch the feat.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.