Stay Classy: Ingredients of the Match: CLT vs SDFC

April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The boys are coming off their first road win of the season and are hitting an important home stretch. Charlotte will face San Diego FC and New England Revolution back-to-back before hitting the road for four straight matches, three MLS regular-season matches, and one U.S. Open Cup match. Those four matches are within 11 days of each other and against top Eastern Conference sides.

I'm tired already.

So what does that mean for this match? It's a crucial three points at home. The name of the game is to win your home matches. It's simple math. There are 17 of them. Multiply by three, and that's 51 points. That's a playoff spot. You don't need to worry about the road stretches if you win your home matches.

Charlotte will get to show a little southern hospitality to the MLS newcomers. This is San Diego FC's first road trip to the East Coast in their inaugural season, a big test for a side that has started off strong, sitting third in the Western Conference.

Here are the Ingredients of the Match for Charlotte FC to extend their home win streak to 8:

No Through Traffic

San Diego's attack takes a very specific approach that is still being molded, but it is incredibly effective when they get it right.

They look to build out of the back and find open space on the wings for their attackers to run into space. They play fast, but more importantly, they play smart. There is calm control over their game. They know what they want to do and how to do it.

Add in Chucky Lozano, who had a slow start to his MLS career and an injury, but has started the last two matches and scored. A dynamic player who will be a constant threat for Charlotte.

So, what does Charlotte need to do to beat it? Colorado found the formula last week. Ironically, it's the same formula that worked for them against Charlotte. Press high, push San Diego back on their heels with numbers in the box, and stop the through balls. Spacing will be important this weekend. Something Charlotte FC is generally good at, cutting down those channels that can split apart the backline. It gets difficult for Charlotte when those wide channels get exposed, so they will need to be sharp in finding their balance up and down the pitch this weekend. If they can do that and shut up shop, they can look at their counter opportunities the other way.

Chances

Create them.

Charlotte FC has to find more ways to threaten the opposing keeper. This weekend, the defense will need relief against a side that can attack with speed. The easiest way to do that is to ensure you capitalize on your time with the ball. Dean Smith has said they don't want possession just for possession's sake. They want possession that can immediately turn into chances.

This means whoever is in the attack this weekend needs to be smart on the ball and take every opportunity to create in and around the 18. Even if it doesn't result in a shot on target, more threats in the box will pull this San Diego side back and make them uncomfortable. Pat or Idan, Zaha or Kerwin or Liel, Pep. They all need to think directly and be sharp in the attack this weekend. The more chances, the better the result will be.

Stay Classy

Who would we be if we didn't pull out an 'Anchorman' reference for our first San Diego matchup? Chumps. That's who we would be and we ain't no chumps.

Enough Ron Burgundy talk... This really means that we need to see an overall uptick in Charlotte FC's sharpness and some more class from the squad. They have all said this themselves, so this is nothing new. However, this might be Charlotte's strongest opponent at home to date. And in order to take on the best, you have to be on your game. Clean up the mistakes. Connect more passes. Don't waste your chances. The likes of Zaha, Westwood, Biel, etc. need to bring that world-class level of play to the match this weekend. Stay classy, Charlotte; the win is there for the taking on home turf.

