FC Cincinnati Travel to Chicago Fire FC Looking to Extend Winning Streak to 4

April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati continue their work on the road with a trip to The Windy City this weekend to take on Chicago Fire FC and look to keep their winning streak alive. After a gritty defensive performance last weekend in D.C., where FCC kept a clean sheet and won 1-0, The Orange and Blue are looking to keep that kind of play going as they visit one of the top goal-scoring teams in MLS this season.

While owners of a 3-2-3 record, under new Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, the Chicago Fire are second in goals scored this season with 14 scored in their eight matches.

"Gregg's done a really good job. You can see ideas, you know, evolving, getting better. The results, obviously, you know, have been pretty good if you're talking about a new coach with a bunch of new players," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said of their weekend opponent on Thursday. "The winger play, with [Hugo] Cuypers central, I think they've been pretty consistent as far as those three working together and being very dangerous So we have to be prepared for a variety of ways that the front three will apply pressure, how the central players are pressing the ball. So that'll be a good challenge."

Trips to Chicago have typically been fortuitous for FCC, as the club is 4-1-1 all-time when playing in Chicago and have won each of their last four matches when playing away to The Fire. In fact, FC Cincinnati is undefeated against Chicago in The Windy City when fans are present, with the lone loss coming during the Covid 2020 season.

For FCC, however, as the club continues to get healthier and more connected, the focus remains on themselves, and improving is a priority. So, while they will plan and focus on Chicago this weekend, a particular eye on how they can't be better as a group will be shown.

"Every game in this league is difficult; it presents different challenges. They obviously have a lot of new players, and you coach, so I'm sure they're going to be hungry to kind of change their script in the last few years of their seasons," Matt Miazga said Thursday ahead of the match in his own session. "We're focused on ourselves. I think the most important thing is to focus on ourselves and make sure that we know our game plan, we know our philosophy, we know our standards, and we have to make sure that we bring in every game and a good opportunity on Saturday again."

After starting the 2025 season on the road with two losses, FCC have bounced back to win their previous two road matches and level their record away from TQL Stadium to 2-2-0. With a victory and other MLS results falling FCC's way, The Orange and Blue could go top of the table in the Eastern Conference by the end of the night on Saturday.

