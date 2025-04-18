Timbers Acquire Midfielder Omir Fernandez
April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired midfielder Omir Fernandez from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in conditional 2026 GAM if certain performance metrics and roster-based criteria are met, it was announced today. Fernandez will be under contract with the team through 2026 with a club option in 2027.
"We are pleased to welcome Omir to the Rose City. Our goal was to stay aggressive and continue pursuing options to strengthen the team as we headed into the close of the window," Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy shared. "Omir provides us with another experienced option, and his qualities will be a valuable addition to our group."
Fernandez, 26, has spent the last six seasons playing in MLS, having multiyear stints with the Colorado Rapids and the New York Red Bulls. The midfielder joined Colorado ahead of the 2024 season and has since tallied two goals and five assists in 41 regular season appearances (19 starts) for the Rapids. Notably, Fernandez helped Colorado to a third-place finish in the 2024 Leagues Cup.
"Omir is a player that I've always admired. I have watched him develop over the years in New York and Colorado, and I think he's going to be a brilliant option for us," said Timbers Head Coach Phil Neville. "He's a versatile player that can play in two or three different positions, he's attack minded, and he will provide great options for us and competition for our forward attacking line."
Prior to his time in Colorado, Fernandez played five seasons for the Red Bulls (2019-2023), where he logged 15 goals and 13 assists in 112 appearances (59 starts). A native of The Bronx, New York, Fernandez signed his first professional contract with the Red Bulls as a Homegrown player in 2019. Fernandez featured for the Red Bulls II as well as their U-23 squad after coming up through their academy system.
Fernandez played two years of collegiate soccer for Wake Forest from 2017-2018, where he registered 18 goals and 11 assists in 44 appearances (20 starts). While with the Deamon Deacons, Fernandez was a 2018 MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist, 2018 ACC Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-American (2018). At the youth international level, Fernandez earned call ups to both the US U-18 and U-20 squads.
Transaction: Portland Timbers acquire midfielder Omir Fernandez through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027 from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in conditional 2026 GAM.
Omir Fernandez
Full name: Omir Fernandez
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-7
Date of Birth: February 8, 1999
Age: 26
Birthplace: The Bronx, New York
Citizenship: U.S.
Last Club: Colorado Rapids
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2025
- Timbers Acquire Midfielder Omir Fernandez - Portland Timbers
- Colorado Rapids Trade Omir Fernandez to Portland Timbers FC - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Hosts Nashville SC Saturday Afternoon at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Travels East to Face Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. FC Dallas Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs San Diego FC: April 19, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF Acquires International Roster Slot from Portland Timbers - Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Receive $270,000 in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami Cf - Portland Timbers
- Rapids Look to Keep Momentum Rolling in Houston - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal to Host Orlando City at Stade Saputo this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Availability Report: Two out vs. New England - New York City FC
- Revolution Return Home to Face New York City FC - New England Revolution
- LAFC Head Coach Steve Cherundolo to Step Down at End of Season - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Colorado Rapids to Open Two-Match Homestand - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC on the Road at San Jose on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Miller Sports + Entertainment Purchases Controlling Interest in RSL Football Holdings - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Gearing up for Visit to Columbus Crew this Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Travel to Chicago Fire FC Looking to Extend Winning Streak to 4 - FC Cincinnati
- Stay Classy: Ingredients of the Match: CLT vs SDFC - Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC to Face Detroit City FC in Round of 32 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Acquire Midfielder Omir Fernandez
- Timbers Receive $270,000 in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami Cf
- Timbers Set to Face Tacoma Defiance in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 at Starfire Sports Complex on May 6
- David Ayala, Kevin Kelsy Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 8
- Timbers Tally 4-2 Victory over Sporting Kansas City on the Road