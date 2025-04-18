Timbers Acquire Midfielder Omir Fernandez

April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired midfielder Omir Fernandez from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in conditional 2026 GAM if certain performance metrics and roster-based criteria are met, it was announced today. Fernandez will be under contract with the team through 2026 with a club option in 2027.

"We are pleased to welcome Omir to the Rose City. Our goal was to stay aggressive and continue pursuing options to strengthen the team as we headed into the close of the window," Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy shared. "Omir provides us with another experienced option, and his qualities will be a valuable addition to our group."

Fernandez, 26, has spent the last six seasons playing in MLS, having multiyear stints with the Colorado Rapids and the New York Red Bulls. The midfielder joined Colorado ahead of the 2024 season and has since tallied two goals and five assists in 41 regular season appearances (19 starts) for the Rapids. Notably, Fernandez helped Colorado to a third-place finish in the 2024 Leagues Cup.

"Omir is a player that I've always admired. I have watched him develop over the years in New York and Colorado, and I think he's going to be a brilliant option for us," said Timbers Head Coach Phil Neville. "He's a versatile player that can play in two or three different positions, he's attack minded, and he will provide great options for us and competition for our forward attacking line."

Prior to his time in Colorado, Fernandez played five seasons for the Red Bulls (2019-2023), where he logged 15 goals and 13 assists in 112 appearances (59 starts). A native of The Bronx, New York, Fernandez signed his first professional contract with the Red Bulls as a Homegrown player in 2019. Fernandez featured for the Red Bulls II as well as their U-23 squad after coming up through their academy system.

Fernandez played two years of collegiate soccer for Wake Forest from 2017-2018, where he registered 18 goals and 11 assists in 44 appearances (20 starts). While with the Deamon Deacons, Fernandez was a 2018 MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist, 2018 ACC Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-American (2018). At the youth international level, Fernandez earned call ups to both the US U-18 and U-20 squads.

Transaction: Portland Timbers acquire midfielder Omir Fernandez through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027 from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in conditional 2026 GAM.

Omir Fernandez

Full name: Omir Fernandez

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-7

Date of Birth: February 8, 1999

Age: 26

Birthplace: The Bronx, New York

Citizenship: U.S.

Last Club: Colorado Rapids

