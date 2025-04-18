Rapids Look to Keep Momentum Rolling in Houston

April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids (4-2-2, 14 pts.) travel to Texas this weekend to face Houston Dynamo (1-4-3, 6 pts.) on Saturday night. Kickoff at Shell Energy Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Since Houston joined MLS in 2006, the Rapids and Dynamo have shared a tightly-contested series, with Colorado holding a slight edge in the all-time regular-season record at 15-13-13. The two clubs have drawn 13 times, and Houston claimed the most recent meeting with a 3-1 win at Shell Energy Stadium in May 2024.

Houston enters the match following a 1-1 road draw against the LA Galaxy on April 12. Forward Ezequiel Ponce opened the scoring in the 14th minute, becoming the Dynamo's leading scorer with two goals on the year. Despite Galaxy defender Zanka receiving a red card in the 29th minute, LA equalized in the 57th through a Diego Fagúndez free kick. Houston has earned points in two of its last three matches, including a 1-0 win over LAFC on April 5.

Colorado will look to build on their recent 3-2 home win over MLS newcomers San Diego FC on April 12. Djordje Mihailovic, Darren Yapi, and Rafael Navarro all scored to secure the club's second straight home victory. Mihailovic's penalty marked his third goal of the season and made him the fastest player in club history to reach 30 goal contributions, achieving the milestone in just 37 matches. Navarro's goal was his fourth of the year and 20th in MLS. For their efforts, both were named to the MLS Team of the Matchday and have combined for eight goal contributions so far in 2025.

The Rapids are 2-1-1 on the road this season and will aim to carry that strong form into Shell Energy Stadium, where they'll face a Dynamo side still searching for consistency.

Leading the charge for Houston this season is forward Ponce, who has tallied two goals and one assist. Midfielder Jack McGlynn has also been instrumental, contributing one goal and two assists, including the game-winner against LAFC on April 5.

New additions to Houston in 2025 include goalkeeper Jonathan Bond (Watford FC), defender Obafemi Awodesu (Houston Dynamo 2), midfielders Erik Dueñas (LAFC), Júnior Urso (free agent), Nicolás Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders), and McGlynn (Philadelphia Union).

Saturday could mark a return to Houston for Rapids goalkeeper Nicolas Hansen, who spent the 2024 season with Dynamo 2. Hansen signed a First Team deal with Colorado on April 11 after starting the 2025 campaign with Rapids 2.

This fixture has also played a role in several milestone moments for Colorado players. Homegrown defender Sam Vines delivered his first MLS assist against Houston on Sept. 9, 2020, while fellow Homegrown Oliver Larraz made his league debut in the same matchup on May 15, 2021. Most recently, 2024 SuperDraft pick Kimani Stewart-Baynes made his MLS debut against the Dynamo on March 23.

There are several familiar connections between the two sides heading into Saturday's matchup. Rapids head coach Chris Armas and Dynamo head coach Ben Olsen were teammates on the U.S. Men's National Team, sharing the field in international friendlies and Gold Cup action between 1998 and 2000.

On the player side, Zack Steffen and Artur were teammates in Columbus (2017-19), while Kévin Cabral played alongside Bond with LA Galaxy (2021-22) and with Daniel Steres (2021). Reggie Cannon and Jimmy Maurer shared time at FC Dallas (2018-20), Josh Atencio and Lodeiro were teammates in Seattle (2020-23), and Ted Ku-DiPietro featured briefly with Gabriel Segal at Loudoun United in 2019. Houston's Griffen Dorsey, a native of Evergreen, Colorado, also previously suited up for Colorado Rush and the Rapids U-23s.

