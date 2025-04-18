MATCH Preview: Charlotte FC vs. San Diego
April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC returns to Bank of America Stadium tomorrow, Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET to face off against 2025 expansion team, San Diego FC.
Match #: 9
Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Broadcast Information: For further information about MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, full radio affiliate network, and more, please click here.
TV (English) - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Talent: Tony Husband (play-by-play), Ross Smith (analyst)
TV (Spanish) - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Talent: Alejandro Figueredo (play-by-play), Tony Cherchi (analyst)
Local Radio (English) - WFNZ 92.7 FM
Talent: Will Palaszczuk (play-by-play), Sari Rose (analyst)
Local Radio (Spanish) - WOLS 106.1 FM
Talent: Jaime Moreno (play-by-play), Antonio Ramos (analyst) Media Availability Assets: Head Coach Dean Smith and Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina spoke to media ahead of the match. See below for assets
