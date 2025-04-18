San Diego FC Travels East to Face Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium

April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (4-2-2, 14 points) continues its two-match road swing this week as the Club travels east for its first-ever matchup against Charlotte FC (5-2-1, 16 points) on Saturday, April 19 at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio coverage will also be available in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.

Bouncing Back

San Diego FC heads into Saturday's contest looking to rebound from a narrow 3-2 defeat to the Colorado Rapids last weekend. The result marked the Club's second loss of the season and the first time SDFC conceded three goals in a match. Despite the setback, San Diego remains in third place in the Western Conference and has shown strong form away from home with a 2-2-0 road record.

Tomás Ángel Opens His Account

Forward Tomás Ángel made an immediate impact off the bench in Colorado, scoring his first goal for SDFC just five minutes after being subbed on in the 84th minute and becoming the 11th different SDFC player to score in 2025. The 89th-minute strike marked Ángel's second career MLS goal and continued his productive start to the 2025 season, now with one goal and two assists in 250 minutes played.

Lozano Keeps Creating

Designated Player Hirving "Chucky" Lozano added his fourth assist of the season against Colorado, marking back-to-back matches with an assist. Lozano has now contributed to five goals (1 goal, 4 assists) in just five appearances this season and continues to be a driving force in San Diego's attack.

Consistent Core

Goalkeeper CJ dos Santos, defender Chris McVey, and captain Jeppe Tverskov have each started and played every minute of the Club's first eight matches, anchoring a San Diego side that has remained competitive in a tightly contested Western Conference. SDFC winger Anders Dreyer also remains a standout performer with three goals and three assists in 2025.

Eastern Conference Test

Saturday's clash will mark SDFC's first-ever matchup against Eastern Conference side Charlotte FC. Led by head coach Dean Smith, Charlotte enters the match in strong form, coming off a 1-0 win over CF Montréal on the road and sitting second in the Eastern Conference with 16 points through eight games.

San Diego FC's Block Party, Presented by Dios Azul

SDFC will host a Block Party, presented by Dios Azúl, on Saturday, April 19 from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. PT at The Soap Factory in Logan Heights. Fans are encouraged to attend and watch SDFC take on Charlotte FC, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. PT. Throughout the day, fans can enjoy a youth soccer tournament, a live DJ, food trucks, bar stations, SDFC merchandise, giveaways, and more! Fans can RSVP here.

SAN DIEGO FC VS COLORADO RAPIDS

2025 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 9

Saturday, April 19 | 4:30 p.m. PT (4:40 p.m. PT Kickoff)

Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Tony Husband (PxP), Ross Smith (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Alfredo Figueredo (PxP), Tony Cherchi (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)

San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)

