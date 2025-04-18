Inter Miami CF Acquires International Roster Slot from Portland Timbers

April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release


Inter Miami CF has acquired an International Roster Slot for the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season from the Portland Timbers. In exchange, the Club has traded $270,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF acquires International Roster Slot from Portland Timbers.

