Revolution Return Home to Face New York City FC

April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (2-4-1; 7 pts.) return home on Saturday, looking for their third win in four games when they welcome New York City FC (3-3-2; 11 pts.) to Gillette Stadium. The regional rivals will meet for the second and final time this season at 7:30 p.m. ET, streaming live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and SiriusXM FC, or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

New England looks to build momentum from its 1-0 road victory at Atlanta United FC last Saturday, which saw Head Coach Caleb Porter deploy a three-man backline for the first time this season. Carles Gil converted a first-half penalty to give the Revolution a one-goal lead heading into the break, his 14th tally from the penalty spot in his MLS career and his sixth straight conversion. Goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič shined as well, making five saves to preserve the clean sheet. Both Gil and Ivačič earned selections to the MLS Team of the Matchday for their efforts in the victory.

With his goal against Atlanta, Gil moved into a tie with Steve Ralston for the second-most goal contributions in team history with 115. With his next assist, the captain will pass Ralston for the most MLS helpers in team annals. This season, the Spanish playmaker leads the team with three goals, 19 shots, and 23 fouls won. Against New York City, Gil has recorded one goal and five assists, two of them game winners.

New England's backline is riding a wave of confidence into the Matchday 9 tilt, having conceded just one goal over the last 235 minutes of action. On the season, the Revolution's seven goals allowed are only one more than the league low. Defenders Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, and Tanner Beason comprised the last line of defense in the shutout win at Atlanta. For Beason, it was the sixth-year pro's first start and second appearance with the Revolution. On the outside, Ilay Feingold's 16 blocks this season rank fifth in the league, while Peyton Miller, the 17-year-old Homegrown Player from Connecticut, has started three consecutive matches.

Last Saturday's triumph also featured the return of forwards Tomás Chancalay and Leo Campana from injury. Chancalay saw his first action in 322 days, returning to the pitch after suffering a torn ACL last May to log 12 minutes off the bench. Since the start of 2023, the Argentine averages 4.3 shot attempts per game - tied for the fourth most in MLS over that span. Campana played 32 minutes off the bench after missing three matches with a hamstring strain.

Saturday's opponent, New York City FC, snapped a three-match winless run last weekend with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union. Alonso Martinez scored the lone goal of the night early in the second half - his fifth of the season, tied for third most in MLS. Goalkeeper Matt Freese stopped all three shots he faced to record his second shutout of the season. Entering this weekend's match, the all-time MLS series between New England and NYCFC is knotted at 10-10-6, including a 2-1 victory for the Pigeons at Yankee Stadium on March 15. After the Revolution pulled ahead with an own goal, Julian Fernandez and Martinez each scored on either side of halftime to secure three points for the hosts.

Amputee Soccer Exhibition Match: Following the conclusion of Saturday's game, the New England Amputee Soccer Association will take the field for an exhibition match between the Revolution Amputee Soccer Team and the Metro NY Amputee Soccer Team. The second annual full-length exhibition match will feature two 20-minute halves. The Revolution Foundation outfits the New England squad with full uniforms, including goalkeeper kits and backpacks. Over the years, the club has also donated field time and various equipment including durable SideStix crutches designed for use in competitions. Click here for media assets from this Tuesday's training session in Weymouth, Mass., which was attended by defender Will Sands, the club's ambassador to NEASA.

Inaugural Match Commemorative Ticket Giveaway: On Saturday, fans can collect a commemorative ticket from the club's inaugural home match, a 2-1 victory over D.C. United at Foxboro Stadium on April 27, 1996. The commemorative tickets come with a 30th Season lanyard and are available at all Gillette Stadium ticket gate while supplies last.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #8

New England Revolution vs. New York City FC

Saturday, April 19, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.