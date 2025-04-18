Houston Dynamo FC Host Colorado Rapids to Open Two-Match Homestand
April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to Shell Energy Stadium to host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, April 19, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The matchup kicks off a two-match homestand, and fans can secure tickets to all Dynamo home matches HERE.
In their most recent matchup last season, the Dynamo earned a 3-1 home victory behind goals from forward Amine Bassi, midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk and former Dynamo midfielder Latif Blessing. Houston is unbeaten in their previous six matches versus Colorado, outscoring the Rapids 11-4 over that stretch, and hold an 8-6-6 (WLD) record over the Western Conference opponents at Shell Energy Stadium.
The Club will also host Space City Night, presented by ConocoPhillips, on Saturday night where fans can look forward to a Space City scarf gate giveaway and activities in partnership with the Johnson Space Center, including lunar robotics, postcards to space, space boots, rocket models, space-themed photo booth and more. Additional information regarding the theme night is available HERE.
The Dynamo continue their two-match homestand versus in-state rivals Austin FC on Saturday, April 26 at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Colorado Rapids
WHEN:
Saturday, April 19 - 7:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Mark Followill and Matt Lawrence
Spanish: Moises Linares and Nacho Garcia
Local: Glenn Davis
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2025
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Colorado Rapids to Open Two-Match Homestand - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC on the Road at San Jose on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Miller Sports + Entertainment Purchases Controlling Interest in RSL Football Holdings - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Gearing up for Visit to Columbus Crew this Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Travel to Chicago Fire FC Looking to Extend Winning Streak to 4 - FC Cincinnati
- Stay Classy: Ingredients of the Match: CLT vs SDFC - Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC to Face Detroit City FC in Round of 32 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Colorado Rapids to Open Two-Match Homestand
- Houston Dynamo FC to Face Phoenix Rising FC in Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- Houston Dynamo FC Alumni Players to Return for Season 20 Celebration
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn 1-1 Road Draw Versus LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Midfielder Diego Gonzalez to Short-Term Loan