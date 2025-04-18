Houston Dynamo FC Host Colorado Rapids to Open Two-Match Homestand

April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to Shell Energy Stadium to host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, April 19, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The matchup kicks off a two-match homestand, and fans can secure tickets to all Dynamo home matches HERE.

In their most recent matchup last season, the Dynamo earned a 3-1 home victory behind goals from forward Amine Bassi, midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk and former Dynamo midfielder Latif Blessing. Houston is unbeaten in their previous six matches versus Colorado, outscoring the Rapids 11-4 over that stretch, and hold an 8-6-6 (WLD) record over the Western Conference opponents at Shell Energy Stadium.

The Club will also host Space City Night, presented by ConocoPhillips, on Saturday night where fans can look forward to a Space City scarf gate giveaway and activities in partnership with the Johnson Space Center, including lunar robotics, postcards to space, space boots, rocket models, space-themed photo booth and more. Additional information regarding the theme night is available HERE.

The Dynamo continue their two-match homestand versus in-state rivals Austin FC on Saturday, April 26 at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Colorado Rapids

WHEN:

Saturday, April 19 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Mark Followill and Matt Lawrence

Spanish: Moises Linares and Nacho Garcia

Local: Glenn Davis

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)

