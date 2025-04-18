Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs San Diego FC: April 19, 2025

April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC returns home to Bank of America Stadium to host 2025 expansion side San Diego FC for the first time ever. San Diego FC, in their inaugural MLS campaign, have shown shining potential but continue to search for consistency. Meanwhile, Charlotte will look to continue to build on their strong home form and keep climbing the Eastern Conference standings.

The cross-conference clash promises to be an action-packed match, as San Diego FC travels across the country in search of their first-ever road victory, and Charlotte FC look to extend their unbeaten home streak this season.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match:

Match: Charlotte FC vs San Diego FC

When: Saturday, April 19

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

New Team on the Block

San Diego FC have taken the title of newest league members, currently in their inaugural season as a club. Under the leadership of Head Coach Mikey Varas, the club has picked up four wins, two draws, and two losses in their opening eight matches.

This weekend marks San Diego's longest road trip so far, and the test at Bank of America Stadium will not be an easy one to take on.

Varas has emphasized a possession-based approach and developing a strong team identity early, but their road results have proven inconsistent. San Diego have dropped their last two road matches, 2-1 at Austin and 3-2 at Colorado, after beginning the year 2-0 on the road with wins over LA Galaxy, 2-0 and Real Salt Lake, 3-1. They have tallied five different goal scorers with Anders Dreyer leading the team with three goals, all of which have come in the second half. Six of San Diego's eight away goals have come in the second, three of which occurred during stoppage time.

Players to Watch

Charlotte FC's Pep Biel continues to build upon his strong 2025 start as he tallied the game-winning goal against Montreal on Saturday. Charlotte is unbeaten at 5-0-1 when Biel tallies a goal or an assist this season. Biel has recorded two game-winning goals and a game-winning assist in 2025 and currently leads MLS in assists with five.

Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina tallied two saves to record his third clean sheet of 2025 and 28th of his MLS career in Charlotte FC's match against Montréal. The reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year's 15 clean sheets since the beginning of the 2024 season is tied for the best mark with Stefan Frei and Hugo Lloris.

San Diego's Hirving Chucky Lozano, has been a star playmaker for San Diego so far, tallying four assists and one goal for the new club. Lozano comes from a long list of international teams, including PSV Eindhoven, Napoli, and C.F. Pachuca.

Charlotte FC's Musts for the Match: Generating Chances

Head Coach Dean Smith has emphasized work ethic, defensive structure, and team fluidity, but believes the squad has yet to hit their full stride. Charlotte FC will aim to maintain their home dominance, as they currently are 4-0-0 at home so far. CLTFC is the only MLS team to remain undefeated at home this season.

It's nice that we're not on the road because we are going to on the road for seven or eight matches coming up... with our supporters there's been no looking back so far, Dean Smith said in his press conference.

Charlotte has seen a fair rotation of starters in the squad, yet has found ways to adapt, having earned points without key players.

While Pep Biel, Wilfried Zaha and Idan Toklomati have been key to some of Charlotte FC's success, the team still struggles at times to generate clear chances. The squad will need to be more consistent in developing their attacking play and finishing if they want to see results against San Diego's talented roster.

Despite the newcomer status of San Diego FC, Charlotte will be wise not to overlook their respectable record. Saturday's match could turn into a high-paced battle between an undefeated home side and a team looking to prove they belong in Major League Soccer.

Eastern Conference Table:

1. Columbus Crew - 18 points, 8 GP

2. Charlotte FC - 16 points, 8 GP

3. FC Cincinnati - 16 Points, 8 GP

4. Inter Miami - 15 Points, 7GP

Western Conference Table:

Vancouver FC - 19 points, 8 GP

Minnesota United - 15 points, 8 GP

San Diego FC - 14 points, 8 GP

Portland Timbers - 14 points, 8 GP

