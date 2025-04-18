Miller Sports + Entertainment Purchases Controlling Interest in RSL Football Holdings

April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







SANDY, UT - The Miller family and Miller Sports + Entertainment (MSE) announced today they have finalized the acquisition of the controlling interest in RSL Football Holdings (the Club). The purchase includes Real Salt Lake of Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Utah Royals FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), along with the Real Monarchs of MLS NEXT Pro and the RSL Academy. Real estate assets include America First Field, Zions Bank Stadium and Zions Bank Training Center.

David Blitzer will remain the second largest shareholder, forming a powerful partnership with MSE that combines local and global sports leadership in building world-class professional teams.

"We are honored to join the Real Salt Lake Club and invest in the highest levels of men's and women's soccer in both RSL and the Royals," said Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company. "We are grateful for David Blitzer's trust, and I am confident our combined experience in sports leadership will elevate soccer within Utah and support the Club's goal of winning championships. We are proud to join the 'RioT' and an incredibly passionate fanbase."

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome the Miller family into the Club," said Blitzer. "We are aligned in our values and commitment to building a great culture and championship-level teams. Our sports teams are best when we have a strong, local partner, and Miller Sports + Entertainment will truly enable Real Salt Lake Holdings to accomplish our visionary goals. I've loved my experience in Utah, and this is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our strong fanbase and loyal soccer supporters."

"The future of Real Salt Lake is in great hands with the Miller organization and David Blitzer," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "The Millers have a long-standing commitment to community, youth sports, and sound business operations, and we have a proven history with David, one of the most accomplished sports owners in the world. Together, this group is perfectly positioned to strengthen the club and grow soccer in Utah and the region."

"This powerful partnership between the Miller family and David Blitzer will elevate women's soccer in Utah and continue to build fandom for the Royals FC," said Jessica Berman, NWSL Commissioner. "Miller Sports + Entertainment has consistently demonstrated commitment to building sport and community both on and off the pitch- aligning with our values at the NWSL - and we welcome this new ownership group to the league."

Steve Miller, Chairman of the Larry H. Miller Company Board of Directors, will serve as Chairman and Governor for Real Salt Lake, with David Blitzer serving as alternate Governor. Steve Miller will also serve as Chairman and Governor for the Utah Royals FC, with Steve Starks serving as the alternate Governor.

"Our family is excited to join Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals. We love the growth of soccer as a family-friendly and unifying experience in our state. We are grateful to partner with David Blitzer and the other dedicated investors in building these strong teams," said Steve Miller.

MSE will also partner with Unrivaled Sports, a David Blitzer-backed network of premier youth sports venues and programming, led by CEO and Chairman Andrew Campion, an RSL Club investor, that enables athletes to develop the building blocks for success. Utah currently has over 190,000 kids participating in youth soccer, baseball and basketball. RSL's Junior Recreation Program extends to nearly 100,000 active youth players in partnership with Utah Youth Soccer Association.

"Our family's investment in and commitment to youth sports cannot be overstated," said Steve Miller. "We remain grateful to promote health and wellness and the value of participating in sports for the rising generation."

The Miller family and its MSE business platform are pioneers of professional sports and entertainment in Utah and have a legacy of commitment to the community that spans more than four decades. MSE manages and operates the Salt Lake Bees (MiLB's Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels), The Ballpark at America First Square and Megaplex theaters. Their experience includes long-term stewardship of professional sports franchises, such as the Utah Jazz from 1985-2020, and constructing and operating best-in-class venues, including the Delta Center and The Ballpark at America First Square. MSE regularly attracts and hosts prominent events such as the Olympic Winter Games, NBA All-Star Games, the Savannah Bananas, and Béisbol en Salt Lake.

