Availability Report: Two out vs. New England
April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on New England Revolution on Saturday.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without two players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Jacob Arroyave.
Player Availability Report
Jacob Arroyave - OUT - Knee
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
