Availability Report: Two out vs. New England

April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on New England Revolution on Saturday.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without two players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Jacob Arroyave.

You can watch the game onMLS Season Passon the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2025 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.

Player Availability Report

Jacob Arroyave - OUT - Knee

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.