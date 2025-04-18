Inter Miami CF Gearing up for Visit to Columbus Crew this Saturday

April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (4W-0L-3D, 15 points) carries on with MLS regular season action with a second consecutive road game, with the team traveling to Cleveland, Ohio to take on the Columbus Crew (5W-0L-3D, 18 points) this Saturday, April 19. Kick off at Huntington Bank Field is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Match

Inter Miami most recently secured a point on the road with a a 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field last Sunday.

Unbeaten Start to 2025 MLS Regular Season

The team will seek to continue its unbeaten start to the 2025 MLS regular season, having recorded four wins and three draws thus far for a total 15 points.

Notably, Saturday's match wiill see Inter Miami face the only other unbeaten side this MLS regular season in the Columbus Crew.

Five things to watch in MLS this week:

Previously Against Columbus Crew

Inter Miami will face Columbus for the 10th time in Club history this Saturday. Inter Miami currently leads the series with five wins to three for the Crew, while another match resulted in a draw.

In 2024 the teams faced off three times, with Inter Miami claiming wins in both MLS regular season matchups, while Columbus came out on top in the Leagues Cupm 2024 Round of 16 meeting between the sides.

Most recently, Inter Miami secured a 2-3 win on the road in MLS regular season action last October in a memorable match that saw the team clinch the Supporters' Shield to win the second title in the Club's history.

Scouting Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew will host Inter Miami after most recently earning a 1-2 win on the road against St. Louis CITY SC last Sunday. The team from Ohio has a record of five wins and three draws this regular season and currently sits first in the Eastern Conference standings with 18 points.

Forward Diego Rossi has been the team's star so far this MLS campaign, with the Uruguayan tallying five goals and an assist.

