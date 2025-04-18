Chicago Fire FC to Face Detroit City FC in Round of 32 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - U.S. Soccer and Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club will host Detroit City FC (USL Championship) in the Round of 32 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 7 at SeatGeek Stadium. The match between Chicago and Detroit City FC will stream live on Paramount+.

Tickets will go on sale for Season Ticket Members at 10 a.m. CT and to the general public at 11 a.m. CT today, Friday, April 18. Season Ticket Members will have access to up to eight complimentary tickets through the Members Headquarters Page and Members with two or more seats will also receive complimentary parking. Tickets begin at $15 for Non-Members and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Tickets begin at $10 for groups of 10 or more. Parking at SeatGeek Stadium is $20 for Non-Members.

Chicago is one of 16 Major League Soccer teams competing in the 2025 edition of the historic tournament and was one of the eight designated hosts announced prior to the beginning of the

competition. The Fire returns to the Open Cup after Chicago Fire II represented the Club in the 2024 tournament. Chicago Fire II advanced to the Third Round where they fell 1-0 to Indy Eleven on April 17, 2024, at SeatGeek Stadium.

Detroit advanced to the Round of 32 with a 3-1 win against USL League One side Westchester SC on Wednesday, April 16. Second-half substitutes Jeciel Cedeno and Darren Smith provided late goals to propel the hosts to victory at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Mich. Cedeno scored via a penalty kick that broke a 1-1 tie in the 85th minute. Four minutes into stoppage time, Smith scored a second goal to seal the final score. Morey Doner opened the scoring for Detroit in the 71st minute and Juan Obregon scored for Westchester just five minutes later.

The Chicago Fire has a rich history of success in the U.S. Open Cup. The Fire's four U.S. Open Cup championships (1998, 2000, 2003 and 2006) remains tied for the most Open Cup titles by an MLS team. Additionally, the Fire holds the record for the most wins and semifinal appearances by an MLS team in the annual competition.

Round of 32 Schedule - 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Home teams listed first; visit the schedule section of ussoccer.com/us-open-cup for the most up to date listings and links to streaming broadcasts on Paramount+

Tuesday, May 6 (all times CT)

D.C. United v. Charleston Battery - 6 p.m.

North Carolina FC v. Charlotte FC - 6 p.m.

Nashville SC v. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - 7 p.m.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC v. New York Red Bulls - 8:30 p.m.

Tacoma Defiance v. Portland Timbers - 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 7 (all times CT)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC v. New York City FC - 6 p.m.

Rhode Island FC v. New England Revolution - 6:30 p.m.

Louisville City FC v. Minnesota United FC - 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union v. Indy Eleven - 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rowdies v. Orlando City SC - 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire FC v. Detroit City FC - 7 p.m.

St. Louis CITY FC v. Union Omaha - 7 p.m.

FC Dallas v. AV ALTA FC - 7 p.m.

Austin FC v. El Paso Locomotive FC - 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix Rising FC v. Houston Dynamo - 9 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes v. Sacramento Republic FC - 9:30 p.m.

