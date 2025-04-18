Timbers Receive $270,000 in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami Cf

April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired $270,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF, the club announced today. In exchange, Portland traded an International Roster Slot for the 2025 season.

Transaction: Portland Timbers acquire $270,000 in 2025 GAM from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

