Timbers Receive $270,000 in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami Cf
April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired $270,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF, the club announced today. In exchange, Portland traded an International Roster Slot for the 2025 season.
Transaction: Portland Timbers acquire $270,000 in 2025 GAM from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.
Check out the Portland Timbers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2025
- San Diego FC Travels East to Face Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. FC Dallas Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs San Diego FC: April 19, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF Acquires International Roster Slot from Portland Timbers - Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Receive $270,000 in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami Cf - Portland Timbers
- Rapids Look to Keep Momentum Rolling in Houston - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal to Host Orlando City at Stade Saputo this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Availability Report: Two out vs. New England - New York City FC
- Revolution Return Home to Face New York City FC - New England Revolution
- LAFC Head Coach Steve Cherundolo to Step Down at End of Season - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Colorado Rapids to Open Two-Match Homestand - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC on the Road at San Jose on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Miller Sports + Entertainment Purchases Controlling Interest in RSL Football Holdings - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Gearing up for Visit to Columbus Crew this Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Travel to Chicago Fire FC Looking to Extend Winning Streak to 4 - FC Cincinnati
- Stay Classy: Ingredients of the Match: CLT vs SDFC - Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC to Face Detroit City FC in Round of 32 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Receive $270,000 in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami Cf
- Timbers Set to Face Tacoma Defiance in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 at Starfire Sports Complex on May 6
- David Ayala, Kevin Kelsy Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 8
- Timbers Tally 4-2 Victory over Sporting Kansas City on the Road
- Timbers Earn 0-0 Draw Against Austin Fc At Q2 Stadium