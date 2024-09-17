LAFC Welcomes Guayakí Yerba Mate to the Club
September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC is proud to announce a historic partnership with Guayakí Yerba Mate, the U.S. leader in yerba mate and 2024 Mindful Company of the Year.
This alliance marks the first time a mate brand has collaborated with an American soccer team. The move unites partners who share a belief in business for good, and a vision for a connected and sustainable world through the universal languages of mate and sport.
Yerba mate, a traditional South American beverage known for its robust health benefits and communal drinking culture, has long been a staple in the soccer communities of South America.
"Guayaki and LAFC share a vision to be a force for good and to bring people together through football," said LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman. "We look forward to working with Guayaki as we continue to embrace the multicultural identity of our city and fans."
This collaboration strengthens the way athletes fuel up and come together, mirroring the communal mate traditions seen in teams like Argentina and Uruguay. Guayakí's involvement will bring an authentic slice of South American football culture to American soccer, promoting both the sport and a lifestyle that values health and community.
"The partnership between Guayakí and LAFC is not just a business move; it's a cultural bridge," said Ben Mand, CEO of Guayakí Yerba Mate. "Yerba mate has been at the heart of South American soccer rituals, where it is celebrated for strengthening team bonds. Introducing this tradition to American soccer with a team as dynamic as LAFC is a natural fit, embodying our mission to share the spirit and benefits of yerba mate with the world."
As part of the three-year deal, Guayakí will provide yerba mate to the players and staff of LAFC, and the brand will also be prominently featured at BMO Stadium for fans to enjoy. This initiative is expected to increase awareness of yerba mate's benefits including a boost in activity and focus, in and around one of MLS' top clubs.
