Toronto FC Sign Forward Charlie Sharp to MLS Contract

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed forward Charlie Sharp to a Major League Soccer (MLS) contract through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027.

"We are happy to officially elevate Charlie at this time," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "His strong mentality and mature playing style will be a welcomed addition to our young player group in the First Team."

Sharp, 23, joins Toronto FC after signing with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Toronto FC II on February 15, 2024. In his first season with the Young Reds, the forward has registered five goals and two assists in 16 appearances in MLS NEXT Pro action. Sharp received three short-term call-ups to the First Team and made his TFC debut against Nashville SC on May 15. The Brighton, Michigan native was selected 61st overall (third round) by Toronto FC in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

Prior to signing with Toronto FC II, Sharp spent five seasons at Western Michigan University, where he registered 42 goals and 22 assists in 89 appearances. In 2019, Sharp was named the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Freshman of the Year and earned All-MAC First Team honours before earning All-MAC Second Team honours as a junior in 2021. The following year, he recorded 11 goals and eight assists in 21 matches, which earned him All-MAC First Team, All-Region First Team and Academic All-America Second Team selections in 2022. He was also named the Most Valuable Player of the Mid-American Conference tournament after leading the Broncos to the 2022 MAC Men's Soccer Championship. Sharp concluded his collegiate career with a record-breaking year as a senior in 2023. Through 20 matches, the forward registered eight assists and led the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) as the country's leading goal-scorer in Division I (One) men's soccer with 19 goals, including seven game-winning goals for the Broncos. Following the prolific campaign, Sharp was named as a finalist for the 2023 MAC Hermann Trophy, the most coveted individual honour in NCAA Division I soccer, and became the first MAC Hermann Trophy finalist in Western Michigan's men's soccer program history. He was also named the National Scholar Player of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches for his efforts on the field and in the classroom during the 2023 season.

TRANSACTION : Toronto FC sign forward Charlie Sharp to a Major League Soccer (MLS) contract through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027.

CHARLIE SHARP

Position: Forward

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 185 lbs.

Birthdate: June 23, 2001 (Age - 23)

Hometown: Brighton, Michigan

Nationality: American

College: Western Michigan University

