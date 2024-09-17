Toronto FC Sign Nathaniel Edwards from Toronto FC II

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed defender Nathaniel Edwards to a Major League Soccer (MLS) contract through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027.

"We are excited to add Nate to our First Team roster at this time," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "He has been a top performer with TFC II this season, and we look forward to his continued growth within our environment."

Edwards, 21, was in his first season with Toronto FC II, where he has recorded one goal and two assists in 23 appearances, including 17 starts, in MLS NEXT Pro action. After signing with TFC II on February 29, 2024, Edwards made his debut against Philadelphia Union II on March 17, 2024, and scored his first goal for the club against Inter Miami CF II on June 26, 2024. This season, Edwards signed three MLS short-term agreements with Toronto FC and made his TFC debut against CS Saint-Laurent of Ligue1 Québec in the Canadian Championship on May 21, 2024.

Prior to the Young Reds, Edwards split his National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) career between Syracuse University and Purdue University Fort Wayne. The Brampton, Ontario native spent his senior year with Syracuse University, where he made 21 appearances and recorded one goal and four assists for the Orange in 2023. The midfielder was named to the 2023 All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Academic Team and College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team as a senior. He also represented Purdue University Fort Wayne, where he made 40 appearances and recorded two goals and an assist through three seasons (2020-2022) for the Mastodons. Prior to his NCAA career, Edwards played for Vaughan Azzurri SC and represented St. Edmund Campion in Brampton, Ontario at the high school level.

TRANSACTION : Toronto FC sign defender Nathaniel Edwards to a First Team contract through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027.

NATHANIEL EDWARDS

Position: Defender

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 167 lbs.

Birthdate: October 18, 2002 (Age - 21)

Hometown: Brampton, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian

Last Club: Toronto FC II

