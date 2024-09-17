Nashville Soccer Club Announces Winners for 2024 Club Awards

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced last night the winners of the club's awards in a private ceremony held with players and staff at GEODIS Park. Midfielders Tyler Boyd, Aníbal Godoy, and Jacob Shaffelburg, Forward Sam Surridge, Defenders Taylor Washington and Walker Zimmerman, Goalkeeper Joe Willis, Nashville SC Academy player Chris Applewhite and Huntsville City Football Club's Jonny Bolaños were all recognized throughout the evening.

Goalkeeper Joe Willis took home Nashville SC's Most Valuable Player award for his consistent presence in goal this season. Willis has recorded 97 saves and eight clean sheets across all competitions and is currently tied fifth in the league with seven MLS shutouts. He also ranks seventh among active goalkeepers with 66 career shutouts, including 48 as a Boy in Gold.

For the first time, Nashville SC fans were able to select the Fan Player of the Year, which was awarded to fan favorite, Midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg. The Nova Scotia native has recorded eight goal contributions (four goals, four assists) for the Boys in Gold across all competitions this season and enjoyed international success with two call-ups to the Canadian Men's National team this summer, recording 10 caps, three goals and one assist since March, bringing him up to 17 caps for his home country with five starts and four goals.

Shaffelburg helped lead Canada to the final weekend of the Conmebol Copa América™ 2024 tournament in his home country's first berth in the tournament. He played a critical role in Canada's success, registering a game-winning assist and his first international start in Group Stage play. Shaffelburg scored Canada's lone goal in its quarterfinal victory over Venezuela, earning a spot on the Best XI of the Quarterfinals. He recorded the second-most touches in the penalty box and third-most crosses in the entire tournament. Most recently, the midfielder scored in a 2-1 victory against the U.S. on Sept. 7 in an international friendly - Canada's first win over the USMNT on American soil since 1957.

Forward Sam Surridge was named Nashville SC's Offensive Player of the Year as he leads the team this season with 11 goals in all competitions (8 in MLS, 2 in Concacaf Champions Cup, 1 in Leagues Cup 2024).

Since signing as Nashville SC's third Designated Player on July 25, 2023, Surridge has recorded 16 goals and four assists across all competitions, including Nashville SC's 2023 Goal of the Year in Leagues Cup against Club América. The tally was Surridge's first with the team, leveling the Round of 16 match to send the Boys in Gold to the penalty shootout, ultimately resulting in a victory and a spot in the tournament Quarterfinals.

Captain and Designated Player Walker Zimmerman was selected as Nashville SC's Defensive Player of the Year presented by AON for the third time (2021, 2022, 2024), anchoring the backline with 31 clearances and 80.8% aerial duels won while helping secure eight shutouts across all competitions. Zimmerman also represented the United States Men's National Team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games earlier this year, recording four Olympic Team caps and one goal as the U.S. advanced to the Quarterfinals for the first time since the Sydney Olympics in 2000. Zimmerman is a five-time MLS Best XI member (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023), a four-time MLS All Star (2019, 2021, 2022, 2023), won MLS Defender of the Year in back-to-back years, both with Nashville SC (2020, 2021), and a member of the U.S. FIFA World Cup™ Qatar 2022 team.

Defender Taylor Washington won Nashville SC's Humanitarian of the Year award for the second year in a row. Washington has made helping others his core mission throughout his life and career, working to make a difference in every community in which he lives by servicing local underprivileged and underrepresented communities, including children in need and the homeless community. Washington dedicates countless hours per week to volunteering and serving missions such as Nashville Rescue Mission, Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, Dominic's Toy Chest, and more as he works to make a difference in the Nashville community.

Forward Tyler Boyd took home Nashville SC's Newcomer of the Year award. After joining the club from LA Galaxy in the offseason, the New Zealand and U.S. international recorded five goal contributions in 13 regular season starts and one goal in Nashville SC's 3-0 Concacaf Champions Cup win over Dominican side Moca FC in his debut as a Boy in Gold. The dynamic attacking player has proven his ability to create and finish scoring chances, leading Nashville SC in accurate shooting percentage (52.9%) and sitting third on the team with nine shots on target.

Midfielder Aníbal Godoy won Goal of the Year for his brilliant left-footed bicycle kick against the Columbus Crew on March 30, 2024. Godoy's highlight reel finish earned him Man of the Match and AT&T Goal of the Matchday Honors and was third on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays on Sunday, March 31.

Midfielder Jony Bolaños was awarded Huntsville City FC's Player of the Year, and Fan Player of the Year awards. He leads the team in goals (eight), assists (seven) and goal contributions (15), matches started (24), and minutes played (2,119). The midfielder served as Huntsville's captain for 20-straight matches (April 8 to Sept. 1) and is the team's all-time leader in matches started (44), minutes played (3,778), goals (14), and goal contributions (26). Leading up to his 20-match captainship, he recorded the second hat trick in club history on March 30 vs. Columbus Crew 2 and was named the MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek 13 for his three-goal contribution performance (one goal, two assists) against Crown Legacy FC on June 8.

Chris Applewhite won Nashville SC's Academy Player of the Year award. The U'17 Academy defender was named to the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate as one of only 44 All Stars chosen from a pool of more than 5,000 eligible players born between 2007 and 2009. Applewhite first joined the Nashville SC Academy in 2022 as a member of the U'17 Team and became the youngest starter in HCFC history to be fielded in a match on March 16 against Chattanooga FC. He has since recorded 18 MLS NEXT Pro appearances with 16 starts and one assist.

Nashville SC will host Chicago Fire FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at GEODIS Park. Tickets for the match, which will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, are available at www.nashvillesc.com/tickets.

