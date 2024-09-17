Inter Miami CF to Visit Atlanta United on Wednesday

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (19W-4L-5D, 62 points) is set for midweek MLS regular season action, with the team traveling to visit Atlanta United (8W-13L-7D, 31 points) this Wednesday, Sept. 18. Kick off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

History Makers

Inter Miami will enter Saturday's match after earning a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night to continue making history this 2024 MLS regular season. With the win, Inter Miami surpassed the 60 points mark, joining the 1998 LA Galaxy (28 games), 2019 LAFC (26 games), and the 2021 New England Revolution (28 games) as the only teams in MLS history to eclipse 60 points in 28 games or fewer. Notably, all three of those teams subsequently won the Supporters' Shield in their respective seasons.

Additionally, the win was fueled by a brace from captain and Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match Lionel Messi in his return to MLS action for the first time since June 1, and another strike from star forward Luis Suárez. With the brace and assist on the night, the Argentine ace took his tally this regular season to 14 goals and 14 assists, and made further MLS history; Messi became the fastest player in MLS history to produce 15 goals and 15 assists, doing so in his first 19 MLS fixtures to break the previous record by 10 games (Sebastian Giovinco, 29 games).

Additionally, Suárez's strike saw him establish a new Club record, with his 17th goal this campaign breaking the previous record established by Gonzalo Higuaín for the most goals for an Inter Miami player in a single MLS regular season (16 goals in 2022).

MLS Player of the Matchweek and Team of the Matchweek Honors

Messi was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 32 of the 2024 MLS regular season. The award marked his fourth POTM honor of the campaign, becoming the first player to do so since LAFC's Carlos Vela (six) in 2019.

In addition, Messi, Suárez and Jordi Alba were named to the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 32 of the 2024 regular season. The TOTM selecrtion was the ninth for Messi, sixth for Suárez and fifth for Alba respectively this regular season.

Inter Miami in 2024 MLS Regular Season

Inter Miami will visit Atlanta currently sitting first in the Supporters' Shield Standings with 62 points (seven points ahead of the team in second place) and leading the league in goals with a total 64 (seven more than the next team).

Suárez leads the team in goals with 17 and is tied for second place amongst the league's top scorers this regular season. Captain Messi, meanwhile, leads the team in assists with 14 and is third amongst the top assist providers this MLS campaign.

Player Records and Milestones

Forward Leonardo Campana and Messi are the two active leading scorers in Club history, with Campana having 29 across all competitions (25 in MLS) and Messi 27 (15 in MLS). Campana is tied with former striker Gonzalo Higuaín (who scored all 29 goals for Inter Miami in MLS play) as the leading scorers in Club history. Versatile attacker Robert Taylor (14 in MLS) and Messi (16 in MLS), meanwhile, are tied as the leading assist providers in Club history with 21 across all competitions.

Callender and Taylor are the players with most appearances for Inter Miami with 107 and 104 across all competitions respectively. In terms of MLS appearances, In terms of MLS appearances, Callender leads with 85 (one in playoffs), while Taylor follows in second place with 84 (one in playoffs). Additiionally, Campana is the third player with most games for Inter Miami with 93 across all compeitions and is nearing the 100 appearance milestone.

Previously Against Atlanta United

Inter Miami and Atlanta will meet for the second time this regular season and 14th overall in Club history across all competitions. Inter Miami has recorded five wins, five losses and three draws in its previews matches against the Union.

Scouting Atlanta United

The Union will visit South Florida after most recently falling 0-2 at home against the Nashville SC on Sept 14. In all, the Georgia-based side have registered eight wins, 13 losses and seven draws for a total 31 points this regular season and sits 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze leads the team both in goals and assists, tallying six and seven thus far this season respectively.

