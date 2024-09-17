CF Montréal to Face New England Revolution in Massachusetts

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts - CF Montréal sets sail for Massachusetts to take on the New England Revolution in a midweek clash at Gillette Stadium this Wednesday at 7:30pm (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

With only six games remaining in the regular season, Laurent Courtois' squad grabbed a 2-1 win at home over Charlotte FC last Saturday which bumped the team up to 12th in the Eastern Conference with 30 points, three away from a playoff spot.

With a 3-0 loss to Orlando on the road, New England slipped to 15th in the Eastern Conference with 27 points.

Montreal will want to avenge a 5-0 loss suffered to those same Revs back on August 24. The Montrealers have a 13-16-3 overall record (42 goals for, 51 goals against) against New England and a 5-8-1 record (13 goals for, 22 goals against) when playing the Revolution in Massachusetts.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois will be on the hunt for his 20th MLS win. With his 19 victories, the homegrown player is just two shy of Troy Perkins for second place among the Bleu-blanc-noir's MLS-era goalkeepers. As for Raheem Edwards, he only needs 34 minutes to reach the 10,000-minute mark in MLS.

CF Montréal will close out a crucial three-game week on Saturday by taking on Chicago Fire FC at Stade Saputo at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

