Houston Dynamo FC Host Vancouver Whitecaps FC to Close Three-Match Homestand

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to action on Wednesday, Sept. 18, hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium, and tickets are available HERE. The Whitecaps currently sit one place and one point above the Dynamo in the Western Conference Standings.

The Dynamo will also host Kick Childhood Cancer Night on Wednesday, highlighted by a matchday experience for Kid Captain Lenin, who also spent a training day with the team at Houston Sports Park earlier this month.

The Dynamo will wrap the week with a trip to the state capital to face in-state rivals Austin FC on Saturday, Sept. 21,

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 18 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Mark Followill and Danny Higginbotham

Spanish: Pablo Ramirez and Jesus Bracamontes

Local: Glenn Davis

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)

