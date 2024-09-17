Houston Dynamo FC Host Vancouver Whitecaps FC to Close Three-Match Homestand
September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to action on Wednesday, Sept. 18, hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium, and tickets are available HERE. The Whitecaps currently sit one place and one point above the Dynamo in the Western Conference Standings.
The Dynamo will also host Kick Childhood Cancer Night on Wednesday, highlighted by a matchday experience for Kid Captain Lenin, who also spent a training day with the team at Houston Sports Park earlier this month.
The Dynamo will wrap the week with a trip to the state capital to face in-state rivals Austin FC on Saturday, Sept. 21,
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
WHEN:
Saturday, Sept. 18 - 7:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Mark Followill and Danny Higginbotham
Spanish: Pablo Ramirez and Jesus Bracamontes
Local: Glenn Davis
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 17, 2024
- LAFC Welcomes Guayakí Yerba Mate to the Club - Los Angeles FC
- Revolution Host CF Montreal on Wednesday Night - New England Revolution
- Rapids Look for Fourth-Straight Victory in Road Battle against Sporting Kansas City - Colorado Rapids
- 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Final Tickets to Support BC Soccer - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Match Preview: Orlando City vs Charlotte FC - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Vancouver Whitecaps FC to Close Three-Match Homestand - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal to Face New England Revolution in Massachusetts - Club de Foot Montreal
- Sporting KC Adds New Benefits to Sporting U Pass Season Ticket Membership for College Students - Sporting Kansas City
- Nashville SC Returns to GEODIS Park to Host Chicago Fire - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Head North for Visit with Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces Winners for 2024 Club Awards - Nashville SC
- Toronto FC Sign Forward Charlie Sharp to MLS Contract - Toronto FC
- MLS Unveils List of the 25 Most Popular Jerseys - D.C. United
- Toronto FC Sign Nathaniel Edwards from Toronto FC II - Toronto FC
- Young Garys Build on Opening Week Success with Strong Results - FC Cincinnati
- Sounders FC Tied Atop MLS with Four Players Among Top 25 Best-Selling Adidas Jerseys in 2024 Regular Season - Seattle Sounders FC
- Messi, Suárez Lead List of MLS' Top-Selling Jerseys - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville Soccer Club's Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg in Top 12 for 2024 MLS Jersey Sales Through August - Nashville SC
- Nashville Soccer Club's Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg in Top 12 for 2024 MLS Jersey Sales Through August - Nashville SC
- Brian Gutiérrez Included Among Top 25 Most Popular Major League Soccer Jerseys of 2024 - Chicago Fire FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Wednesday for First of Two Home Games this Week - Real Salt Lake
- Dean Smith Rallies Charlotte FC for Redemption against Orlando City - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign MLS Veteran Midfielder Júnior Moreno - Houston Dynamo FC
- Marcelo Claure Joins New York City FC Ownership Group - New York City FC
- Passing with Intention: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Vancouver Whitecaps FC to Close Three-Match Homestand
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign MLS Veteran Midfielder Júnior Moreno
- Griffin Dorsey and Amine Bassi Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Real Salt Lake 4-1 at Shell Energy Stadium
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Familiar Western Conference Foe Real Salt Lake