Young Garys Build on Opening Week Success with Strong Results

Following up on a successful opening weekend of action, the FC Cincinnati Academy returned to play in Week 2 of the MLS NEXT season, producing more quality results across all age groups. The Young Garys went 8-1-1 in their most recent match schedule against Lou Fusz Athletic and Midwest United FC.

U13

The U13s earned their first win of the season on Sunday in a comfortable 4-1 win over Midwest United FC. Bennet Hendrickson led the way for the Young Garys, scoring two goals in the victory. Hendrickson also made an appearance for the U14s over the weekend. Deon Foster and Svyat Parker picked up goals in the match while the trio of Luuk Dolinsky, Liam Hayden and Brady Goodman tallied assists.

Tommy Thach recorded a goal in the U13s second match of the weekend, a 2-1 loss against Lou Fusz Athletic.

U14

The U14s picked up a win and a draw in their weekend matches. Gabriel Jones and Adrian Maldonado were on the scoresheet for the second consecutive week against Lou Fusz in a 2-0 win. Ryan Schlotterbeck assisted for the Young Garys while goalkeeper Ben Saunders earned another clean sheet.

Against Midwest United, the U14s played to a 2-2 tie as Kaiden Pruitt and Jack Brown tallied for the Young Garys and marks the first goals of the season for the pair. Gio Garcia also tallied his first goal contribution of the year with an assist.

U15

Gael Huguet was the star man for the U15s, leading the team to two wins in two matches over the weekend. Huguet was involved in all three goals the Young Garys scored, finding the back of the net in a 1-0 win against Lou Fusz and adding two assists in a 2-0 win against Midwest United.

The backline shined for the U15s in both matches, as the Young Garys limited Lou Fusz to just one shot and kept both teams scoreless in the winning results. Zach Crider was in goal for both matches, picking up two clean sheets.

U16

A pair of 7-0 wins for the U16s highlighted the success of the weekend for the FC Cincinnati Academy. In their first match against Lou Fusz, Jared Cardenas and David Brimmer both notched a pair of goals while Chance Malilo, Anson Senter and Nico Gabriel got in on the action. Alex Witte was in goal for the shutout.

Cardenas kept up the momentum in the second match against Midwest United where he scored a hat trick in the win. Malilo scored his third goal of the weekend and Ethan Oakley, Brady Locker and Noah Izaguirre all added their names to the scoresheet. Witte once again manned the goal for the Young Garys.

U18

The U18s added wins to their season record with a 5-2 win against Lou Fusz and a 3-2 win against Midwest United. Eight different players registered goals this weekend as Blake Bayless, Brandon Bristel, Andrei Chirila, Lucas Fearn and Spencer Wills found the back of the net against Lou Fusz while Will Kuisel, Tre Jervier and Justin Blanco scored against Midwest United.

Justin Hylton provided two assists alongside two assists from Willis in match one against Lou Fusz while Reece Cousino and Jaylen Lester added helpers against Midwest United.

