Sounders FC Tied Atop MLS with Four Players Among Top 25 Best-Selling Adidas Jerseys in 2024 Regular Season

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Major League Soccer today announced its top 25 best-selling adidas jerseys list for the second half of the 2024 regular season. Sounders FC finished tied with Inter Miami CF atop MLS with four players among the rankings: Jordan Morris (ninth), Pedro de la Vega (10th), João Paulo (21st) and Raúl Ruidíaz (24th). The rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com, from the beginning of the season through August 31.

Morris makes his ninth appearance on the list, having never ranked outside the top 10. The Mercer Island native finished fourth in 2016, 2017 and 2020, seventh in 2019, ninth in 2022, fifth in the first half of 2023, sixth in the second half and ranked again in the top 10 for the first half of this year.

Today's ranking marks de la Vega's second appearance among the best-selling adidas jerseys list after the Argentinian winger joined the club earlier this year. He ranked sixth on the list for the first half of the 2024 season.

João Paulo makes his third appearance on the list after finishing 25th in the first half of the 2023 season and 11th in the first half of 2024.

Ruidíaz's placement marks his sixth appearance in the list, having ranked eighth in 2020, second in 2021, sixth in 2022, 21st in the early 2023 list before jumping to seventh in the second half of 2023.

Following a 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, Sounders FC prepares for another home match against San Jose Earthquakes in a midweek fixture on Wednesday, September 18 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

