Nashville Soccer Club's Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg in Top 12 for 2024 MLS Jersey Sales Through August

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 17, 2024) - Nashville Soccer Club and Major League Soccer announced today that Hany Mukhtar and Jacob Shaffelburg are among the top 12 in MLS jerseys sold on MLSstore.com from Jan. 1 through Aug. 31, 2024 (eighth and 12th, respectively). Shaffelburg, who moved up from the 13th spot on the June list, is the only player representing Canada while Mukhtar is one of two Germans in the top 25.

Mukhtar, who has made the top 25 in each of the last four seasons, is Nashville SC's first designated player and all-time leading scorer with 64 goals and 45 assists. The 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot winner leads the Boys in Gold this season in MLS goal contributions and was named to the 2024 MLS All Star team earlier this summer for the third consecutive season.

Shaffelburg, who is appearing on the list for the second time, has eight goal contributions across all competitions this season for Nashville SC and was called up for international duty twice this summer by the Canadian Men's National Team. The Nova Scotia native appeared in six matches for Canada during 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América, contributing a goal and an assist before scoring a goal against the United States in Canada's 2-1 victory during the September FIFA men's international fixture window.

A full breakdown of the 2024 Top-Selling MLS Player Jerseys is listed below:

1. Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF

2. Luis Suárez, Inter Miami CF

3. Denis Bouanga, LAFC

4. Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati

5. Juan 'Cucho' Hernández, Columbus Crew

6. Olivier Giroud, LAFC

7. Riqui Puig, LA Galaxy

8. Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC

9. Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders FC

10. Pedro de la Vega, Seattle Sounders FC

11. Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami CF

12. Jacob Shaffelburg, Nashville SC

13. Eduard Löwen, St. Louis CITY SC

14. João Klauss, St. Louis CITY SC

15. Jordi Alba, Inter Miami CF

16. Darlington Nagbe, Columbus Crew

17. Emil Forsberg, New York Red Bulls

18. Sebastián Driussi, Austin FC

19. Christian Benteke, D.C. United

20. Brian Gutiérrez, Chicago Fire FC

21. João Paulo, Seattle Sounders FC

22. John Tolkin, New York Red Bulls

23. Dániel Gazdag, Philadelphia Union

24. Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle Sounders FC

25. Diego Chará, Portland Timbers

