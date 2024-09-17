2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Final Tickets to Support BC Soccer
September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Support the future!
Next week, Vancouver Whitecaps FC will host Toronto FC in the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Final on Wednesday, September 25 at BC Place. While fans watch the best of professional soccer in Canada, they can also support the future of the sport as $1 from every ticket will be donated to BC Soccer, as part of a development partnership.
"It is one of our main priorities as a club to support the community, and to work together to continue building the sport of soccer in this country," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "We are very pleased to welcome our fans to join us in this support once again, and at the same time to come enjoy another exciting cup final for our team as we look to maintain our place as champions of Canada."
Last year, Whitecaps FC donated more than $20,000 to support League1 BC from $1 from every ticket to the 2023 Canadian Championship Final.
"The soccer community in British Columbia continues to benefit from our development partnership with Vancouver Whitecaps FC," said Gabriel Assis, BC Soccer chief executive officer. "Together, we are working to inspire and celebrate our homegrown talent while connecting all levels of the game across our province. We thank all fans for showing up, supporting the team, and contributing to the growth and development of soccer in BC."
To secure tickets and support BC Soccer, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 17, 2024
- LAFC Welcomes Guayakí Yerba Mate to the Club - Los Angeles FC
- Revolution Host CF Montreal on Wednesday Night - New England Revolution
- Rapids Look for Fourth-Straight Victory in Road Battle against Sporting Kansas City - Colorado Rapids
- 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Final Tickets to Support BC Soccer - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Match Preview: Orlando City vs Charlotte FC - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Vancouver Whitecaps FC to Close Three-Match Homestand - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal to Face New England Revolution in Massachusetts - Club de Foot Montreal
- Sporting KC Adds New Benefits to Sporting U Pass Season Ticket Membership for College Students - Sporting Kansas City
- Nashville SC Returns to GEODIS Park to Host Chicago Fire - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Head North for Visit with Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces Winners for 2024 Club Awards - Nashville SC
- Toronto FC Sign Forward Charlie Sharp to MLS Contract - Toronto FC
- MLS Unveils List of the 25 Most Popular Jerseys - D.C. United
- Toronto FC Sign Nathaniel Edwards from Toronto FC II - Toronto FC
- Young Garys Build on Opening Week Success with Strong Results - FC Cincinnati
- Sounders FC Tied Atop MLS with Four Players Among Top 25 Best-Selling Adidas Jerseys in 2024 Regular Season - Seattle Sounders FC
- Messi, Suárez Lead List of MLS' Top-Selling Jerseys - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville Soccer Club's Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg in Top 12 for 2024 MLS Jersey Sales Through August - Nashville SC
- Nashville Soccer Club's Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg in Top 12 for 2024 MLS Jersey Sales Through August - Nashville SC
- Brian Gutiérrez Included Among Top 25 Most Popular Major League Soccer Jerseys of 2024 - Chicago Fire FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Wednesday for First of Two Home Games this Week - Real Salt Lake
- Dean Smith Rallies Charlotte FC for Redemption against Orlando City - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign MLS Veteran Midfielder Júnior Moreno - Houston Dynamo FC
- Marcelo Claure Joins New York City FC Ownership Group - New York City FC
- Passing with Intention: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Final Tickets to Support BC Soccer
- Shutout Streak Continues, Armstrong off the Mark as 'Caps Serve up Dominant Display Against San Jose
- Whitecaps FC Sign Midfielder Jeevan Badwal and Forward Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau to MLS Contracts
- Shorthanded 'caps Put Up Numerous Chances As Teams Split Points
- 'Caps Continue to Defy Expectations With Clutch Win in Panama