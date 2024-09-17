2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Final Tickets to Support BC Soccer

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Support the future!

Next week, Vancouver Whitecaps FC will host Toronto FC in the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Final on Wednesday, September 25 at BC Place. While fans watch the best of professional soccer in Canada, they can also support the future of the sport as $1 from every ticket will be donated to BC Soccer, as part of a development partnership.

"It is one of our main priorities as a club to support the community, and to work together to continue building the sport of soccer in this country," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "We are very pleased to welcome our fans to join us in this support once again, and at the same time to come enjoy another exciting cup final for our team as we look to maintain our place as champions of Canada."

Last year, Whitecaps FC donated more than $20,000 to support League1 BC from $1 from every ticket to the 2023 Canadian Championship Final.

"The soccer community in British Columbia continues to benefit from our development partnership with Vancouver Whitecaps FC," said Gabriel Assis, BC Soccer chief executive officer. "Together, we are working to inspire and celebrate our homegrown talent while connecting all levels of the game across our province. We thank all fans for showing up, supporting the team, and contributing to the growth and development of soccer in BC."

To secure tickets and support BC Soccer, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

