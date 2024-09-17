Sporting KC Adds New Benefits to Sporting U Pass Season Ticket Membership for College Students

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City has added exciting new benefits to the popular Sporting U Pass Season Ticket Membership, which is designed exclusively for students on college campuses across the region to receive discounted season tickets in the Supporters' Stand at Children's Mercy Park for the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

The Sporting U Pass Season Ticket Membership is available to all college students with an active .edu email address and features the full collection of Season Ticket Member benefits at a reduced rate of $240 for Supporters' Stand season tickets (a $580 value).

New in 2025, Sporting U Pass Season Ticket Memberships will include a complimentary one-year membership to the KC Cauldron supporters group (a $35 value) - which includes free drinks at tailgates before every Sporting KC home match among other perks - as well as an invitation to a career development panel with Sporting Kansas City executives.

All Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Memberships, including the Sporting U Pass Season Ticket Membership, feature a free subscription to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (a $99 value) as well as tickets to the following matches during the 2025 season:

Seventeen MLS regular season home matches

Leagues Cup group stage home matches

U.S. Open Cup home matches through quarterfinals

Complimentary tickets for Sporting KC away matches

Complimentary tickets to Sporting KC II home matches

In addition, Sporting U Pass Season Ticket Memberships include the following benefits:

Sporting U Season Ticket Member and KC Cauldron specialty scarves

Access to annual Season Ticket Member and KC Cauldron events

Opportunity to win prizes via Sporting Blue Rewards

15% discount at SportingStyle and Children's Mercy Park concessions as well as Sporting Kansas City camps, clinics and adult soccer leagues

Dedicated Membership Services Executive for future match exchange program and access to Season Ticket Member pre-sales

As an added bonus, all college students with an active .edu email address who place a $20 deposit to reserve their 2025 Sporting U Pass season tickets will receive tickets to Sporting Kansas City's three remaining home matches during the 2024 season. The deposit will go towards payment of the Sporting U Pass Season Ticket Membership, which can be paid in full ($240) or via a three-month payment plan ($80/month).

The Supporters' Stand is home to the Kansas City Cauldron supporters' group and features nine sections of general admission bleachers on the north end of Children's Mercy Park. All Supporters' Stand tickets, including those purchased through the Sporting U Pass Season Ticket Membership, provide access to the Budweiser Brew House where Sporting KC players enter the stadium on home matchdays and where Manager Peter Vermes raises a toast to the fans post-match to celebrate victories.

The Sporting U Pass Season Ticket Membership builds off the success of the Sporting U Pass, an initiative that began in 2023 to provide college students the opportunity to purchase $15 single-match tickets in the Supporters' Stand at Children's Mercy Park for Sporting KC home matches. The club's Sporting U platform also includes a Sporting U NIL Program featuring Name, Image and Likeness agreements with local NCAA Division I student-athletes.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.