MLS Unveils List of the 25 Most Popular Jerseys
September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
NEW YORK - Major League Soccer have revealed the top-selling adidas MLS jerseys in the league sold on MLSstore.com, powered by global digital sports platform, Fanatics, the MLS official e-commerce partner. Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi ranks No. 1 on the list followed by fellow Inter Miami CF teammate Luis Suárez and reigning MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Denis Bouanga of LAFC sit second and third on the list, respectively. Reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP Luciano Acosta of FC Cincinnati and Leagues Cup Tournament MVP and reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi MVP Cucho Hernández of the Columbus Crew round out the top five. D.C. United forward and 2x MLS All-Star Christian Benteke ranks in at No. 19.
2024 Top-Selling MLS Player Jerseys
Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF
Luis Súarez - Inter Miami CF
Denis Bouanga - LAFC
Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati
Cucho Hernández - Columbus Crew
Olivier Giroud - LAFC
Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy
Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC
Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC
Pedro de la Vega - Seattle Sounders FC
Sergio Busquets - Inter Miami CF
Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
Eduard Löwen - St. Louis CITY SC
João Klauss - St. Louis CIT SC
Jordi Alba - Inter Miami CF
Darlington Nagbe - Columbus Crew
Emil Forsberg - New York Red Bulls
Sebastián Driussi - Austin FC
Christian Benteke - D.C. United
Brian Gutiérrez - Chicago Fire FC
João Paulo - Seattle Sounders FC
John Tolkin - New York Red Bulls
Dániel Gazdag - Philadelphia Union
Raúl Ruidíaz - Seattle Sounders FC
Diego Chará - Portland Timbers
Current Supporters' Shield leader Inter Miami has four jerseys in the top 25 - Lionel Messi (No. 1), Luis Suárez (No. 2), Sergio Busquets (No. 11), and Jordi Alba (No. 15), while Seattle Sounders FC also have four jerseys represented - Jordan Morris (No. 9), Pedro de la Vega (No. 10), João Paulo (No. 21), and Raúl Ruidíaz (No. 24), Overall, fourteen MLS clubs are represented on the list.
Additional highlights:
Four are first-year MLS players: Pedro de la Vega (Seattle Sounders FC), Emil Forsberg (New York Red Bulls), Olivier Giroud (LAFC), Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF).
Six players are aged 25 or younger: Pedro de la Vega (23), Brian Gutiérrez (21), Cucho Hernández (25), Riqui Puig (25), Jacob Shaffelburg (24), John Tolkin (22).
Three players have featured for the U.S. Men's National Team: Jordan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, John Tolkin.
Three players have won a FIFA World Cup: Sergio Busquets (Spain), Olivier Giroud (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina).
Eight players have played in a FIFA World Cup match: Jordi Alba (Spain), Sergio Busquets (Spain), Emil Forsberg (Sweden), Olivier Giroud (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Jordan Morris (United States), Raúl Ruidíaz (Peru), Luis Suárez (Uruguay).
Eleven players were 2024 MLS All-Star selections: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF), Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy), Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF).
Two have won the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC).
Six players have won an MLS Cup presented by Audi: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Diego Chará (Portland Timbers), Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew), Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders FC).
Fourteen different countries are represented:
Argentina (Luciano Acosta, Pedro de la Vega, Sebastián Driussi, Lionel Messi)
Belgium (Christian Benteke)
Brazil (João Klauss, João Paulo)
Canada (Jacob Shaffelburg)
Colombia (Diego Chará, Cucho Hernández)
France (Olivier Giroud)
Gabon (Denis Bouanga)
Germany (Eduard Löwen, Hany Mukhtar)
Hungary (Dániel Gazdag)
Peru (Raúl Ruidíaz)
Spain (Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig)
Sweden (Emil Forsberg)
Uruguay (Luis Suárez)
United States (Brian Gutiérrez, Jordan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, John Tolkin)
These rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com from January 1 through August 31, 2024.
**Rewards are redeemable for cash back, MLS tickets and MLSstore.com gift cards. After you have earned 6,000 Extra Points in a calendar year (Points above 1 per $1 purchase), you will earn 1x Points on all transactions. Cardmembers can select from two MLS credit card designs or a branded design from 21 MLS clubs located in the U.S.
