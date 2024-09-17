MLS Unveils List of the 25 Most Popular Jerseys

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer have revealed the top-selling adidas MLS jerseys in the league sold on MLSstore.com, powered by global digital sports platform, Fanatics, the MLS official e-commerce partner. Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi ranks No. 1 on the list followed by fellow Inter Miami CF teammate Luis Suárez and reigning MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Denis Bouanga of LAFC sit second and third on the list, respectively. Reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP Luciano Acosta of FC Cincinnati and Leagues Cup Tournament MVP and reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi MVP Cucho Hernández of the Columbus Crew round out the top five. D.C. United forward and 2x MLS All-Star Christian Benteke ranks in at No. 19.

2024 Top-Selling MLS Player Jerseys

Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF

Luis Súarez - Inter Miami CF

Denis Bouanga - LAFC

Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati

Cucho Hernández - Columbus Crew

Olivier Giroud - LAFC

Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy

Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC

Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC

Pedro de la Vega - Seattle Sounders FC

Sergio Busquets - Inter Miami CF

Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC

Eduard Löwen - St. Louis CITY SC

João Klauss - St. Louis CIT SC

Jordi Alba - Inter Miami CF

Darlington Nagbe - Columbus Crew

Emil Forsberg - New York Red Bulls

Sebastián Driussi - Austin FC

Christian Benteke - D.C. United

Brian Gutiérrez - Chicago Fire FC

João Paulo - Seattle Sounders FC

John Tolkin - New York Red Bulls

Dániel Gazdag - Philadelphia Union

Raúl Ruidíaz - Seattle Sounders FC

Diego Chará - Portland Timbers

Current Supporters' Shield leader Inter Miami has four jerseys in the top 25 - Lionel Messi (No. 1), Luis Suárez (No. 2), Sergio Busquets (No. 11), and Jordi Alba (No. 15), while Seattle Sounders FC also have four jerseys represented - Jordan Morris (No. 9), Pedro de la Vega (No. 10), João Paulo (No. 21), and Raúl Ruidíaz (No. 24), Overall, fourteen MLS clubs are represented on the list.

Additional highlights:

Four are first-year MLS players: Pedro de la Vega (Seattle Sounders FC), Emil Forsberg (New York Red Bulls), Olivier Giroud (LAFC), Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF).

Six players are aged 25 or younger: Pedro de la Vega (23), Brian Gutiérrez (21), Cucho Hernández (25), Riqui Puig (25), Jacob Shaffelburg (24), John Tolkin (22).

Three players have featured for the U.S. Men's National Team: Jordan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, John Tolkin.

Three players have won a FIFA World Cup: Sergio Busquets (Spain), Olivier Giroud (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina).

Eight players have played in a FIFA World Cup match: Jordi Alba (Spain), Sergio Busquets (Spain), Emil Forsberg (Sweden), Olivier Giroud (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Jordan Morris (United States), Raúl Ruidíaz (Peru), Luis Suárez (Uruguay).

Eleven players were 2024 MLS All-Star selections: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF), Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy), Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF).

Two have won the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC).

Six players have won an MLS Cup presented by Audi: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Diego Chará (Portland Timbers), Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew), Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders FC).

Fourteen different countries are represented:

Argentina (Luciano Acosta, Pedro de la Vega, Sebastián Driussi, Lionel Messi)

Belgium (Christian Benteke)

Brazil (João Klauss, João Paulo)

Canada (Jacob Shaffelburg)

Colombia (Diego Chará, Cucho Hernández)

France (Olivier Giroud)

Gabon (Denis Bouanga)

Germany (Eduard Löwen, Hany Mukhtar)

Hungary (Dániel Gazdag)

Peru (Raúl Ruidíaz)

Spain (Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig)

Sweden (Emil Forsberg)

Uruguay (Luis Suárez)

United States (Brian Gutiérrez, Jordan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, John Tolkin)

These rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com from January 1 through August 31, 2024.

