Dean Smith Rallies Charlotte FC for Redemption against Orlando City

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC is coming off a tough 2-1 loss to CF Montreal, a game that left the team and fans feeling disappointed. Despite the defeat, Head Coach Dean Smith remained focused on addressing the team's issues while taking some positives from the match.

"Converting our chances or making really good chances has been our Achilles' heel all season, but we've prided ourselves in not giving away silly goals, staying in games, and being really hard to beat," said Smith. "The two goals today just isn't us."

While conceding goals often leads to defenders being blamed, Smith emphasized that defense is a collective responsibility. The players in front of the backline are just as crucial to preventing goals as the defenders themselves. According to Smith, the team's recent struggles with conceding can be attributed to not defending as a unit.

"One of our strengths has been if we lose the ball, we go and win the ball or get back into shape quickly. I believe on that first goal, we didn't get back in shape quick enough and get behind the ball, and that's something we'll address."

A bright spot in the game was a well-executed set piece goal by Tim Ream. Though Ream and his teammates were thrilled for the goal, the most significant takeaway was the successful set piece execution. Set pieces are a key component of Smith's coaching philosophy, and although the team hasn't scored many from them this season, there has been noticeable improvement compared to last year.

Westwood has been a key provider in these areas and made Ream's job easy at the end of the day.

"It was an incredible ball, it was put perfectly," said Ream. "The way he had it dipping over the final defender, it was probably the easiest header I've ever had to put on target."

Despite the well-taken goal, Ream expressed disappointment in the team's inability to come away with even a point against Montreal. With the team's recent form under scrutiny, Ream, a self-proclaimed overanalyzer, believes having a quick turnaround for another match only helps the team, as they're forced to quickly shift focus.

"Knowing that tomorrow the sun rises, then you have to switch focus immediately, it's definitely more helpful than a hindrance," said Ream.

It's all about how the team responds, and they're relishing the opportunity to step back on the pitch and make things right.

"You either sulk and put your head down, or you work harder... we now have an opportunity to respond."

Their upcoming game will be a tough one against an in-form Orlando City, who have won six out of their last eight matches. It's another road game for Charlotte, one that could prove pivotal in determining the standings as both teams are closely positioned on the table.

While recent results haven't been ideal, Smith is determined to rebuild the team's confidence by focusing on what they've been doing well. Particularly, reminding his players of what they were doing right before the Leagues Cup break.

"Before the break, we had three of the toughest games you can get - Cincinnati, Miami previous to that, and then it was Columbus and Austin away, and we came through those three away games unbeaten with 5 points and probably should have been more."

Smith stresses the importance of taking things day-by-day, encouraging his team to look forward rather than dwelling on past performances.

"My consistent message [to the players] is this is a new game; this is a new beginning for you. When you have six games left and build it like that, then they know their performance levels have to be to go and win that game."

One of the defining features of MLS is that it's an "anybody can beat anybody on any day" type of league regardless of form and standing on the table. Orlando sits just two points ahead of Charlotte, and with only a few matches remaining, one result could drastically shift a team's trajectory.

Pressure often brings out the best in teams and players, and as the season nears its end, that pressure will only intensify. Smith is pushing his players to embrace the challenge, using the pressure as fuel rather than something to shy away from. Every match counts from here on out, and how they handle the pressure may ultimately determine their fate.

