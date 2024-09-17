LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Home Match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, September 21

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced programming details for their home match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, presented by Angry Orchard, at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, September 21 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

Pregame Party At Galaxy Park

Fans are encouraged to stop by the pregame party at Galaxy Park, where they can take part in a wide range of family-friendly activities along with drinks and music before gates open at 5:30 p.m. PT for Saturday's match between the LA Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. For more information on Galaxy Park, click here.

Pregame Entertainment

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Saturday's match to enjoy musical entertainment provided by DJ Vick One who will perform pregame. Vick One is the official DJ of the LA Kings, the music director and DJ for the LA Chargers and the LA Galaxy in-game DJ since 2015. The national anthems of the U.S. and Canada will be performed by LA-based singer and songwriter Mikae. With a renewed focus on transforming the in-stadium fan experience, LA Galaxy home matches during the 2024 MLS Regular Season will offer musical entertainment.

SoccerFest

Cozmo's Cadets, LA Galaxy Youth Programming, and Ticket Sales will have their usual booths at SoccerFest, with AYSO, Angel City FC, and CJ's Smile also in attendance. Fans can take a virtual selfie with their favorite LA Galaxy stars in the Recharge with Dignity Health Area and enjoy activations from Maruchan and Circle K. The NW Pad, located outside the NW stadium gate, will have the LA Times, the Galaxy Merch Truck and Angry Orchard on hand.

The first 2,500 fans in attendance at SoccerFest on Saturday, September 21 will receive a Marco Reus poster, while supplies last. Fans can visit the #WearYourSneakers booth to check out the LA Galaxy adidas RetroGrade Gazelles. Fans at SoccerFest on Saturday are also invited to join Dylan Sadiq, @thecollegecuber_, in creating an LA Galaxy-inspired brick art mural.

Extra Time

Ambiente Central will be providing musical entertainment at Extra Time following the match against Vancouver until 11:00 p.m. PT. Extra Time is the LA Galaxy's post-match party in the American Express Stadium Club and all fans are welcome to attend.

LA Galaxy Foundation

The LA Galaxy Foundation will auction player-signed Kick Childhood Cancer pre-match tops. The online auction opens on Saturday, September 21 at 3:30 p.m. PT and will close at the 75th minute of the match. Fans can text GALAXY to 76278 to bid. The Community Partner of the Match is the Jessie Rees Foundation: Never Ever Give Up. Fans can visit their website here to learn more about their mission to connect with families, bring awareness to their stories and offer resources and encouragement throughout their journey.

Kick Childhood Cancer

In partnership with adidas, the LA Galaxy hosted pediatric cancer patients from the Jessie Rees Foundation: Never Ever Give Up as part of Major League Soccer's Kick Childhood Cancer campaign for the club's second annual Boot Making Lab at Dignity Health Sports Park on September 6. The youngsters were partnered with first-team players, coaches and technical staff to decorate a select set of boots and shoes. These newly designed boots and shoes will be worn by the players and coaches during training sessions this week and on Saturday, September 21 as part of the official LA Galaxy Kick Childhood Cancer match.

The decorated player boots will be auctioned off after the match with proceeds directly benefiting the Jessie Rees Foundation: Never Give Up. Pediatric cancer patients who participated in the Boot Making Lab will be in attendance for the LA Galaxy's Kick Childhood Cancer match where they will have the opportunity to see Galaxy players wear their designs on the pitch. The group will also be honored as the club's Heroes of the Match on September 21. Mascots from various southern California sports teams will be on hand for the LA Galaxy's Kick Childhood Cancer match including: Bailey (LA Kings), Cozmo's brother CozBro, Fuego (Coachella Valley Firebirds), Gulliver (San Diego Gulls), Kingston (Ontario Reign), Lance the Lancer (California Baptist University Lancers), Sparky (LA Sparks), Stryker (Empire Strykers), Teddy the Toro (CSU Dominguez Hills), Tommy Trojan (USC) and Wild Wing (Anaheim Ducks).

Match Information

Saturday's match marks the 36th meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Whitecaps FC, with LA leading the all-time series 16-12-7. Against Vancouver, the Galaxy hold a 15-11-7 record in league play, a 0-1-0 record in Leagues Cup action and a 1-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between LA and Vancouver this season, the Galaxy earned a 3-1 victory against the Whitecaps at BC Place on April 13. In 17 all-time matches played at home against Vancouver, LA holds a 10-4-3 record. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last four matches played against the Whitecaps (2-0-2) at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to Oct. 18, 2020.

