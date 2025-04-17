LA Galaxy Travel to Face Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on Saturday, April 19
April 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - A fter playing down a man and earning a come-from-behind 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on April 12, the LA Galaxy continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign by next traveling to face Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on Saturday, April 19 (10:30 a.m. PT; MLS Season Pass, FOX, FOX Deportes).
LA Galaxy Against Austin FC
Saturday's match marks the ninth MLS regular season meeting between the Galaxy and Austin FC, with LA leading the all-time series 5-2-1. In two matches played between LA and Austin during the 2024 campaign, the Galaxy held a 1-1-0 (2 GF, 3 GA). In four all-time matches played on the road against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium, LA holds a 1-2-1 record. (4 GF, 7 GA). In the last league meeting between the two teams, the Galaxy earned a 2-1 win over Austin FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Oct. 5, 2024.
Greg Vanney Approaching 400 Matches With LA Galaxy
Notably, the match against Austin FC will mark LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney's 400th match across all competitions as a member of the LA Galaxy (player and head coach). Vanney tallied 29 goals and 23 assists in 232 games played (220 starts) across all competitions in seven seasons as a defender for the LA Galaxy (1996-01, 2008). In five seasons as head coach of the LA Galaxy, Vanney has managed in 167 matches across all competitions (MLS Regular Season, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup). Vanney, who led the Galaxy to their sixth MLS Cup in 2024, holds a 16-6-2 record in 24 MLS Cup Playoff matches managed between Toronto FC (10-5-2) and the LA Galaxy (6-1-0) and his .708 winning percentage is tied for the best in MLS Cup Playoffs history.
