LAFC Faces Road Test against Portland Timbers on Saturday, April 19
April 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC visits the streaking Portland Timbers on Saturday, April 19 for a stiff test in the Pacific Northwest. Kickoff from Providence Park is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1, 710 AM ESPN LA and 980 AM La Mera Mera.
LAFC enters Saturday's match after defeating the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 at BMO Stadium on April 12 - improving its regular season record to 4W-4L-0D (12pts). Portland (4-2-2; 14pts) enters the match fourth in the Western Conference and on a five-match unbeaten run.
LAFC leads the all-time regular season series vs. Portland with a 6-5-6 record and has outscored the Timbers 28-25. LAFC is 3-1-2 against the Timbers since the beginning of 2022.
MATCH INFORMATION
Matchup: LAFC at Portland Timbers
Kickoff: Saturday, April 19 @ 7:15 p.m. PT
Where: Providence Park; Portland, OR
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1
Listen: 710 AM ESPN, 980 AM La Mera Mera
