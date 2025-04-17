Timbers Set to Face Tacoma Defiance in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 at Starfire Sports Complex on May 6

April 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers are set to face MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 at Starfire Sports Complex on May 6 at 7 p .m. (Pacific), U.S. Soccer announced today.

In 37 U.S. Open Cup matches since 2004, the Timbers have an overall record of 20-17-0 in the tournament and 10-8-0 when playing at home. Notably, the Timbers have advanced to the quarterfinal round four times (2013, 2014, 2018, 2019) and to semifinal rounds in 2013 and 2019. The last time the club competed in the tournament, the Timbers beat Orange County SC 3-1 at Providence Park in the Third Round on April 26, 2023, before falling at home 4-3 to Real Salt Lake in the Round of 32 on May 10, 2023.

The Timbers will face Seattle's MLS NEXT Pro team Tacoma Defiance for the first time. Portland has played four Open Cup matches at Starfire Sports Complex (2007, 2014, 2015, 2017), earning one win in 2015.

CBS Sports will provide live match coverage of the Open Cup across its linear and digital platforms, with every match streaming live on Paramount+ and select matches simulcasting on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Now in its 110th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned a champion since 1914 in every year except 2020 and 2021. The history-filled tournament is conducted on a single-game-knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. In 1999, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S. was renamed to honor American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt.

The 2025 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy - one of the oldest nationally contested trophies in American team sports - now on permanent display at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The 2025 tournament features a total purse worth $1 million that includes a $600,000 award for the champion.

