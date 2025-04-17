Revolution Open 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Campaign at Rhode Island FC

April 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution will travel to face USL Championship side Rhode Island FC in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 at Centreville Bank Stadium on Wednesday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The winner of that Round of 32 contest will play host to either Chicago Fire or Detroit City FC in the Round of 16. New England's match, along with all U.S. Open Cup fixtures in the Round of 32 and beyond, is available to watch on Paramount+.

The Round of 32 matchup will be the first official meeting between the New England and its new neighbors, which began play in the USL Championship in 2024. In their history, the Revolution are 9-4-3 against USL opposition. RIFC advanced to the USL Championship Final last year as the Eastern Conference winners, where they fell to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Through four games in the 2025 season, all on the road, Rhode Island is 1-2-1 (4 pts.).

The New England Revolution are three-time finalists and one-time winners of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, having lifted the trophy in 2007. New England also reached the final in 2001 and 2016. The Revolution last participated in the U.S. Open Cup in 2023, advancing to the Round of 32 before a home defeat to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC ended their run in the tournament. Overall, the Revolution are 23-19-5 in 47 games in the competition, including a 17-6-3 mark at home.

The entire 16-game Third Round slate - and every match onward to the tournament Final - will stream live on Paramount+. In addition to full matches and highlights, CBS Sports' coverage will include studio programming on CBS Sports Golazo Network and the creation of ancillary content beyond games which will focus on markets and clubs in the competition, as well as the tournament's rich history as the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States. CBS Sports will also provide additional Open Cup editorial coverage on CBSSports.com, the Golazo Starting XI newsletter and across its @GolazoAmerica and @CBSSportsGolazo social accounts.

With two wins in the last three matches, the Revolution return home to Foxborough on Saturday, April 19 to host Eastern Conference rivals New York City FC in MLS action at Gillette Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET start is available on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the match on 98.5 The Sports Hub and SiriusXM FC, or listen in Portuguese on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

