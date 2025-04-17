D.C. United Set to Play the Charleston Battery at Audi Field in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on May 6

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup live draw this morning, D.C. United will host the Round of 32 against the Charleston Battery of the USL Championship at Audi Field on Tuesday, May 6 with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Tickets for the Round of 32 match are included in D.C. United Full Season Ticket Packages and are now available to manage in member's Account Manager.

The Black-and-Red has won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times in club history. D.C. United captured its first cup title in the inaugural MLS season in 1996 after beating the Rochester Rhinos 3-0 with goals from Raul Diaz Arce, Eddie Pope, and Jaime Moreno. In 2008, D.C. United hoisted the domestic trophy once again when the club beat the Charleston Battery 2-1 with goals from Luciano Emilio and Fred. Most recently, the club captured its third cup championship in 2013 after a 1-0 win against Real Salt Lake with the goal coming from Lewis Neal.

D.C. United last competed in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. After beating the Richmond Kickers of USL League One 1-0 in the Third Round of the tournament on April 26, 2023, the Black-and-Red lost to the New York Red Bulls 1-0 in the Fourth Round on May 9, 2023. Head Coach Troy Lesesne will face his former club after serving as the assistant coach for the Battery in 2014 and helping them qualify for playoffs that season.

The Charleston Battery is currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference of the USL Championship. In the Third Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the Battery defeated South Georgia Tormenta FC 4-0 to secure their spot in the Round of 32 The club is led by forward MD Myers who recorded a hat-trick against South Georgia Tormenta FC and is currently tied for top scorer in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

